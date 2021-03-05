Navarro's Bulldogs had their five-game winning streak snapped Wednesday day at home, losing to Panola 86-75 to start a tough week in the Region XIV race, which includes games against the top two teams in the region.
They lost to Panola Wednesday at home as the Ponies took over the game in the second half, and now play first-place Trinity Valley in Athens on Saturday.
The 18th-ranked Ponies (8-2) torched the Dawgs from behind the arc, nailing a dozen 3-pointers, and they were even better from the free throw line, where they cashed in on 20-of-24 free throws,
Panola beat Navarro earlier, winning in Carthage. The Bulldogs, who also lost to TVCC earlier, are now 6-4 and in fifth place behind Kilgore (7-3), an 82-76 winner over Blinn (5-3) on Wednesday.
Panola led 36-34 at halftime, and the game was tied at 54-54. Navarro led 70-69 before the Ponies turned it on down the stretch. Panola outscored the Dawgs 50-41 in the second half and finished with a 17-5 run as Deen scored 27 of his 33 points in the final 20 minutes.
