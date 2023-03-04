Navarro Basketball: Dawgs open Region Tournament Tuesday vs. Tyler

Ninth-seeded Navarro (15-14) opens the Region XIV Mens Basketball Tournament against eighth-seeded Tyler (15-14) in a 1 p.m. Tuesday game at TJC's Floyd Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Tournament seeding and brackets were released Friday afternoon, along with information about online advance ticket purchases, livestreaming links and available parking on campus near Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Other first-round pairings include Coastal Bend-Paris, Angelina-Bossier Parish, and Kilgore-Lamar State.
Winners of Tuesday's games advance to Thursday quarterfinals against top seeds.
Tuesday's Navarro-Tyler winner will face tournament top-seed Lee, the South Zone champion. Coach Nick Wade's Lee Navigators (25-5) are ranked No. 11 in the NJCAA's final regular-season poll.
Other top seeds receiving the first-round bye are second-seeded East Zone champion Panola (26-4), third-seeded South Zone runner-up Blinn (23-7) and fourth-seeded East Zone runner-up Trnity Valley (11-18). The Cardinals forfeited 10 games from the fall semester, yet bounced back from an 0-4 conference start to claim one of the seeds.
-------
TOURNAMENT SEEDING
1. Lee (25-5/17-2)
2. Panola (26-4/17-2)
3. Blinn (23-7/16-3)
4. Trinity Valley (11-18/11-8)
-----------
5. Coastal Bend (19-11/12-7)
6. Kilgore (19-10/11-8)
7. Angelina (14-15/8-11)
8. Tyler (15-14/8-11)
9. Navarro (15-14/8-11)
10. Bossier Parish (14-15/6-13)
11. Lamar State (12-18/6-13)
12. Paris (10-20/6-13)
---------
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS | Tuesday, March 7
Session I
1 pm -- (8) Tyler (15-14) v. (9) Navarro (15-14)
3 pm -- (5) Coastal Bend (19-11) v. (12) Paris (10-20)
Session II
6 pm -- (7) Angelina (14-15) v. (10) Bossier Parish (14-15)
8 pm -- (6) Kilgore (19-10) v. (11) Lamar State (12-18)
QUARTERFINALS | Thursday, March 9
Session I
1 pm – (1) Lee (25-5) vs Tyler-Navarro Winner
3 pm -- (4) Trinity Valley (11-18) vs Coastal Bend-Paris Winner
Session II
6 pm -- (2) Panola (26-4) vs Angelina-Bossier Parish Winner
8 pm -- (3) Blinn (23-7) vs Kilgore-Lamar State Winner
SEMIFINALS | Friday, March 10
6 pm and 8 pm
CHAMPIONSHJP | Saturday, March 11
7 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.