Navarro's Bulldogs have their first winning streak of the year after beating Kilgore 74-57 on the road Saturday.
It's a two-game winning streak (the Dawgs beat Paris 79-55 in a rout at home last week), but it shows how well this team can bounce back after losing three close games in a row.
Drue Drinnon had his third 20-point game of the season, scoring a season-high 28 points to lead the Dawgs at Kilgore, and Akol Mawein (13 points, five rebounds) and Jules Moor (11) put up double figures.
This one was never close as the Bulldogs raced out to a 41-21 lead in the first half and went to the break up 48-23. They shot 49 percent (25-51) from the floor and cruised to an easy win.
The Dawgs (3-3) return home and face Bossier Parish at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
