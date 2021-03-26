Navarro's Bulldogs aren't just headed toward the conference tournament in Jacksonville.
They're charging to it.
The Dawgs won their sixth in a row Wednesday in Port Arthur, where they cruised again with an impressive 79-66 victory over Lamar State to stay tied with Kilgore for second in the Region XIV race.
Nailing down the No. 2 seed for the Region XIV Tournament that begins April 3 in Jacksonville, but it would mean a much easier path once the Dawgs arrived.
They have climbed the ladder in the standings quickly during this six-game winning streak, and have won 11 of their last 13 with the one nightmare week back in early March when they lost to Panola on March 3 and fell to first-place Trinity Valley in overtime on March 6.
Since that overtime loss, the Bulldogs (12-5) have been in overdrive, running by everyone. They seem to be gaining momentum with three games left (beginning Saturday night at home against Blinn).
Their final two games of the regular season are against Victoria on the road next Wednesday and their finale at home on April 3 against last-place Jacksonville. They've got a good chance to break the tie with Kilgore, which is also 12-5.
Three of the biggest reasons the Bulldogs are hot showed up in Port Arthur as Edward Manuel, who has soared from being a good player off the bench to a force for the Bulldogs on their stretch run, and Jules Moor and Drue Drinnon each came through with big performances on the road.
All three have been the cogs that make Navarro go, along with Brian Washington's consistent play and Jaylen Harrison, who has had his moments as well.
Manuel torched the nets, hitting 8-of-11 shots from the floor, including nailing 5-of-8 treys and finished with 21 points and led the Bulldogs, who shot 56 percent (30-of-53 from the floor). They have been shooting 55 percent or better for most of the six-game winning streak.
Moor, who has also made big scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds strides of late, for his third double-double of the season, and his seventh game in which has scored in double figures. He hit 6-of-8 shots from the floor as the Bulldogs' top two scorers in Port Arthur combined to drop in 14-of-19 shots -- a sizzling 77 percent.
Drinnon has been a steady force all season, followed with a 12 point night and Washington led the Bulldogs on the boards on one of their most productive night of rebounding. Washington scored eight points and pulled down a dozen rebounds to lead Navarro, which out-rebounded Lamar 39-25.
Once again, the Dawgs got stronger and looked better down in the second half, turning a 36-29 lead into a 13-point runaway win.
