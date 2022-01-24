Navarro's Bulldogs, who have proven to be resilient and determined team all season, had a tough week of hoops.
What a week. Talk about highs and lows. Navarro's Dawgs had them all in a bizarre stretch. From their biggest upset win in recent years to their longest losing streak of 2022. Go figure ...
Grant McMillan's Dawgs played their best game of the season (and arguably their best in recent years), knocking off unbeaten Kilgore, which was 17-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation, before the Bulldogs pulled out a dramatic buzzer-beating 65-64 win on a drive by Justin Thomas.
Thomas led the Dawgs with 17 points and five rebounds and lifted the Wolens right off the ground as the team ran wild around the court while fans went bananas in a wild celebration on the Lewis Orr Court.
The celebration was short-lived because the Bulldogs had to turn around and play Lamar State two days later at the Wolens SEC on Monday (Jan. 19) in a makeup game.
Jaylen Harrison had a career-high 27 points to go along with five rebounds to lead the Dawgs and Antonee Abraham had a big night with 13 points, six rebounds and a career-high four steals, but it wasn't enough in a wild game that saw Lamar State break free from seven ties and survive 87-86.
The two teams swapped leads all night, but Navarro's last advantage came with 2:05 left in the game when the Bulldogs led 83-82 in the middle of a 16-5 run that just fell short.
The Bulldogs traveled to Tyler two days later and lost to the Apaches 63-58 on a night when they shot 37 percent from the floor and scored just 23 points in the first half and trailed by nine (32-23) at the break.
Addarin Scott led Navarro with 13 points, Xavier Pina and Harrison followed with 11 points each.
The Dawgs came back home to face Panola Saturday and fell short again, losing 81-70 to the Ponies to finish the week with a three-game losing streak, their longest of the season.
Sabry Philip had a double-double scoring 11 points and pulling down 10 rebounds, but the Dawgs fell short after trailing 41-35 at halftime. Harrison led the Dawgs with 15 points and Scott followed with 11 points.
The three-game slide leaves Navarro at 11-9 for the season and 5-5 in the conference race. But there's plenty of season left and the Dawgs have had a five-game winning streak earlier this season that included three in a row in conference games.
The Dawgs travel to Bossier Parish Wednesday and are at home at 4 p.m. Saturday against Paris. The Bulldogs have nine games left and complete the regular season on Feb. 26 at home against Trinity Valley before playing in the Region XIV Tournament.
