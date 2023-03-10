Navarro saw it's men's basketball season end Thursday in Tyler, where the Bulldogs lost 68-61 to Lee in the second round of the Region XIV Tournament.
It was an up-and-down season for the Dawgs, who finished 16-15.
Here's Mike Monfort's story from Tuesday's opening round of the Region XIV Tournament:
TUESDAY'S GAME
TYLER -- March came in like a lamb until Tuesday.
That's until Navarro's Addarin Scott
, Paris' Morris Williams, Bossier Parish's Kendrick Delahoussaye worked some late magic and the basketball gods entombed at Floyd Wagstaff Gym created turbulence in the form of March Madness.
Scott's slam-dunk putback against the host Apaches with 0:03.1 left wasn't enough by itself. Williams made his first three-point basket in eight tries over three games, but his buzzer-beater that ended Coastal Bend's Cinderella season wasn't enough either. Delahoussaye twice rallied BPCC from 11-point. second-half deficits to defeat Angelina in overtime, but it, too, was not enough.
All of it was combustible as three of the four lower seeds posted upset wins in the tournament -- a day-long story repeatedly played out in front of sixth-seeded pre-season favorite Kilgore, which entered its prime-time matchup against Lamar State shorthanded at guard due to injuries to Isaac Hoberecht and C.J. Luster.
All winners breathe a sigh of relief as they advance to Thursday's Quarterfinal Round against the four top seeds that drew first-round byes.
Here's the summary of Tuesday's first-day survivors and victims from The Region XIV Mens Basketball Tournament:
NAVARRO 74, TYLER 72 – Scott's slam dunk with :03.1 remaining helped the ninth-seeded Bulldogs pull a mild upset of eighth-seeded Tyler on its home floor and ended the Apaches' season.
Scott's 12-point, 11-rebound double-double marked his fifth of the year and second against TJC. Scott, a 6-foot-9 forward, had 11/10 against the Apaches in a 92-83 win January 21 at Navarro.
Sophomore Braelon Bush
's 25 points led Navarro. The eighth game of 20-plus scoring by the 5-foot-8 guard raised his 30-game season total to 514 points.
PARIS 61, COASTAL BEND 60 – Williams, a 6-foot-7 Plano freshman, sank a three-pointer with :02 left to lift 12th-seeded Paris over No. 5 Coastal Bend and denied coach Robert Byrd's Cougars a 20th victory. Williams' trey was his first of the day in four tries.
BOSSIER PARISH 62, ANGELINA 55 (OT) -- Tenth-seeded Bossier Parish barreled back twice from 11-point deficits inside the final minutes of regulation to force overtime and knock off seventh-seeded Angelina.
Delahoussaye, a 6-foot guard, led three Cavaliers in double-figure scoring with 18 points that included 6-of-6 free-throw shooting in overtime. Christian Caldwell (6-6 forward) tallied 12 points and D'Marcus Hall (6-6 forward) added 11, including the go-ahead three-pointer in the extra period for coach JA Anglin's squad.
Regulation ended in a 51-51 tie.
KILGORE 54, LAMAR STATE 49 – Despite 18 turnovers, Kilgore became the only higher seed to win in Tuesday's four first-round games. The Rangers got a team-high 15 points from Joe Manning – 13 during the second half.
University of Cincinnati-bound DaVeon Thomas, saddled with foul trouble, scored 14 points for KC.
Lamar State got 13 points from Avontez Ledet and 10 from Adam Scherbakov.
