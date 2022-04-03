Navarro Soccer Coach Alicia Wilson has been selected as a draw assistant for the 2022 Concacaf W Championship Draw.
The made-for-television draw -- dividing the eight participating nations into two groups -- will be staged Tuesday, April 19 at 6 pm CDT from the Media Pro Studio in Miami, Fl.
Fans will be able to follow the event live through the Confederation's TV partner networks, including CBS | Paramount + (USA), One Soccer (CAN), ESPN | Star+ (Mexico, Caribbean, and Central America), and multiple partners around the world. For other territories, the event will be available on the Official Concacaf App (Apple and Google Play stores), and Concacaf's Facebook and YouTube pages (all subject to territory restrictions).
The draw will be executed using a single-blind system and four pots. Based on the FIFA Women's Ranking of June 2021, the eight participating nations will be split into four pots as follows (listed in ranking order per pot):
Pot 1 (seeded nations): United States and Canada
Pot 2: Two next best ranked nations
Pot 3: Two next best ranked nations
Pot 4: Two lowest ranked nations
The draw will start by placing the highest ranked nations (Pot 1) in their pre-assigned groups and positions. The United States (highest ranked nation) will be placed in Group A, position A1, followed by Canada (second highest ranked nation) in Group B, position B1.
Once the seeded teams have been positioned, the draw will continue by randomly selecting a sphere from Pot 2 and placing that nation in Group A, position A2. The second sphere from Pot 2 will then be drawn and positioned in Group B, position B2.
The same process will be used for Pots 3 and 4, always placing the first nation drawn in Group A and the second one in Group B.
Qualifying Tournaments for the six hopefuls to join the field with the U.S. and Canada will be occurring through mid-April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.