Navarro's baseball team is used to being ranked nationally, and while everything else seems to have changed, respect for the Bulldog baseball program hasn't.
Matt "Pudge" Podjenski's team is ranked No. 14 in the NJCAA preseason poll, but of course the goal on Navarro's baseball diamond is always the same -- to win the JUCO World Series.
The Bulldogs came close to winning their second NJCAA national title in 2019 but didn't get a chance last spring when all sports were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now Navarro is back on the field and will open the season when the Bulldogs play Howard Friday in the San Jacinto Tournament.
