After storming back with two strong second-half performances in their first two games, Navarro's Bulldogs were on the other side of that equation Wednesday at the Wolens Center, where rival Trinity Valley erased a three-point halftime deficit and poured in 53 second-half points to beat the Bulldogs 91-85.
The Dawgs broke through nine first-half lead changes and led 41-38 at halftime, but the Cardinals opened the second half on fire and ran by Navarro with a 20-7 sprint to build a 58-48 lead.
The Bulldogs came back to close to three points (70-67) with a run of their own but TVCC answered with a 7-0 push that all but put the game away.
Navarro had four players reach double digits, including Jules Moor, who led the Dawgs with a 23-point night to go along with nine rebounds as he just missed a double-double.
Freshman Drue Drinnon, playing in his second game at Navarro, dropped in 21 points, hitting 8-of-12 shots. Drinnon scored 20 points in his debut in an 81-76 loss on the road to Panola.
Akol Mawein had a 17-point night with three rebounds and four blocked shots, and freshman Jaylen Harrison had 10 points and five boards for the Dawgs, who are now 1-2 after dropping their second game in a row and their first at home this season.
With the delayed start of the season, all of Navarro's games are Region XIV games, so everything is on the line every night. The Dawgs will try to bounce back at Tyler (2-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.