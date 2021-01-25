For the second game in a row Navarro's Bulldog basketball team put together a furious second-half comeback, but this time the Dawgs fell short in an 81-76 loss at Panola on Saturday.
Navarro dropped to 1-1 after losing in Carthage Saturday, but it's always difficult to win on the road in the Region XIV race, and the Bulldogs will be back home Wednesday against rival Trinity Valley.
Drue Drinnon, playing in his first game with Navarro, led the way, scoring 20 points and grabbing seven rebounds to go along with five assists.
Akol Mawein, who scored a game-high 19 points in Navarro's opening night 90-65 victory over Coastal Bend, followed with 15 points. The Bulldogs came back from a 39-38 halftime deficit to run by Coastal Bend and looked like they might pull off another dramatic comeback.
They were down 50-32 at halftime and looked like a team that was on its way to being blown out, but the Dawgs raced out of the halftime break and put together a 29-13 run to close the gap to to 63-61 with about eight minutes left. But Panola (2-0) held on to win.
Souleymane Doumbia had a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds and the Bulldogs got another big game from Brian Washington, who scored eight points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots with his second all-around performance in two games. Washington has blocked eight shots in the first two games.
Edward Manuel and Jules Moor scored seven points each and freshmen Antonee Abraham and Jaylen Henderson scored four points each.
