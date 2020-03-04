Navarro’s Bulldogs open play in the Region XIV Tournament at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Gold Dome at Centenary College in Shreveport after earning a first-round bye that looks pretty big now.
That bye looms large because all four teams from the East Zone were upset in the first round of tournament play Tuesday by four low seeds.
The very teams Navarro battled to earn the bye all lost as Bossier Paris lost to 12th-seeded Coastal Bend 87-76, Kilgore fell to 11th-seed Lee 93-84, Trinity Valley lost to 10th-seed Lamar State 76-69 and Panola fell to No. 9 seed Jacksonville 100-92.
Tyler (25-2), which is the top seed from the East, and East Zone runnerup Navarro had byes and open play Thursday
The Bulldogs (18-12) play Lee, which survived Kilgore Tuesday.
The Bulldogs defeated Lee in their conference opener back on Nov. 23 in Baytown, 84-77.
But that means nothing now, especially after Tuesday’s first-round night of upsets.
Lee (17-14 and only 7-12 in conference play) is a high-scoring team and that can be dangerous for Navarro, which averaged 77.9 points a game this season.
Lee averaged almost 90 points a game (88.7) and scored 93 Tuesday against Kilgore.
The Dawgs, who have been led by guards all season, got a huge game from 7-foot Soulyemane Doumbia in the meeting against Lee.
Doumbia had a season-high 32 points in Navarro’s victory in Baytown, and he pulled down a dozen rebounds that night.
The Bulldogs have shared the wealth all year and Awol Mawein and German Kasanzi have come on strong down the stretch to lead Grant McMillan’s team.
In the first half of the season it was Dravon Clayborn and Tyrese Patterson lending the scoring along with Brian Washington, who has been a key player both as a scorer and rebounder.
Lee has been led by guards Ishmael Cruz paris, who is averaging 19.3 points a game, and Keontae White (15.6) and Jackson Mako (15.3).
The matchup may favor the Bulldogs inside, where Doumbia might have another breakout game.
If the Dawgs win Thursday they will play in the semifinals Friday night against the winner of the Angelina-Lamar State game.
Navarro lost to Angelina 74-57 in Lufkin on Jan. 6, and defeated Lamar State 95-70 Jan. 11 at the Wolens SEC.
