Navarro’s Soulyemane Doumbia reaches for a long rebound in a game earlier this season. Doumbia had his best game of the season against Lee when he scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Navarro’s 84-77 victory on Nov. 23. The Bulldogs face Lee Thursday night in Shreveport in the Region XIV Tournament quarterfinals.