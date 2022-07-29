TYLER -- Reigning NJCAA Division I national champion New Mexico Military Institute received endorsement Thursday from SWJCFC coaches and media as the league's best team when annual preseason polls were released.
NMMI's Broncos won six consecutive games, claimed their first SWJCFC title since joining the league in 2016, and finished 12-1 with a convincing 31-13 win December 17 over top-seeded Iowa Western at the NJCAA Championship at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ar. The Broncos became the SWJCFC's first national champion since the 2010 Navarro Bulldogs.
Coach Kurt Taufa'asau's Broncos dominated both 2022 preseason polls. NMMI received seven of a possible eight first-place votes from league coaches, and eight of a possible nine from participating media members.
Both polls also suggest the strength of the league parallels the strength of the four programs located on Texas Highway 31 – Kilgore, Tyler, Trinity Valley and Navarro. Again, in some conglomeration, those teams drew preseason ranks 2-5. KC earned the second-place vote in both polls. All voters seemed more uncertain where to place TJC, TVCC and Navarro, opting to rank them in as many as five different positions.
In the preseason polling, Navarro finished fifth among the coaches and third among media members.
Three SWJCFC programs have new coaches for 2022. Navarro hired Ryan Taylor to replace Scott Parr; Cisco chose veteran John O'Mera (Eastern Arizona and NMMI) to replace Taylor; and Tyler signed 27-year-old former Snow offensive assistant Tanner Jacobson to take over for Thomas Rocco.
Thursday's meeting was held for the first time at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler. Here's how the teams finished in the two preseason polls.
COACHES POLL
1. NMMI
2. Kilgore
3, Tyler
4. TVCC
5. Navarro
6, Blinn
7. Cisco
8. NEO A&M
MEDIA POLL
1. NMMI
2. Kilgore
3. Navarro
4. Tyler
5. TVCC
6. Blinn
7. Cisco
8. NEO A&M
