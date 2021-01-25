Navarro's No. 1-ranked volleyball team, which went unbeaten to win the national title a year ago, began its 2021 season with four games in the New Mexico Military Institute Classic.
The tournament was played in Odessa, and the Bulldogs went 1-2-1, including a 0-0 tie against New Mexico Military to start the season.
The Bulldogs lost to Odessa 3-0 and defeated Southern Idaho 3-2 before finishing the classic with a tough 3-2 loss to No. 6 Snow College on Saturday.
The Bulldogs play at Ranger Tuesday. Their first home game is Feb. 4 against Salt Lake City.
