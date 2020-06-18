Former Navarro and Lamar University star pitcher Ciara Luna has been named as a Bulldog softball assistant coach.
Luna served as assistant softball/volleyball coach at Class 3A Marion High School before accepting the opportunity to return to work with NC head coach Jessica Karenke-Burke’s program.
Luna’s four-year collegiate career highlights include 73 complete games in 121 starts, an 80-40 pitching record with eight saves, a 1.98 earned-run average, and 613 strikeouts in 771 innings.
During the 2014 and 2015 seasons at Navarro, she posted consecutive 20-win seasons, a 44-14 record with 40 complete games and 1.48 earned-run average. Such marks helped the ace righthander gain consecutive first-team all-conference honors. The 2015 Region XIV MVP earned second-team NJCAA All-American honors after a 24-7 season while leading the Bulldogs to the national tournament at St. George, Ut.
At Lamar, the two-time, second-team All-Southland Conference performer went 36-26 with a 2.44 ERA. Luna threw an individual career record eight shutouts at LU, totaled a single-season-best 19 wins, and established program single-season (157) and career (269) strikeout marks. The 2017 MVP led the regional champion Cardinals to runner-up at the National Invitational Softball Championship, where she was named
