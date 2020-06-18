Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Former Navarro ace Ciara Luna has been named Navarro's assistant softball coach.

Luna is seen here in the 2015 season when she went 14-1 with a 1.50 ERA in conference games and went 21-5 overall with a 1.58 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 168 innings.

During the 2014 and 2015 seasons at Navarro, she posted consecutive 20-win seasons, a 44-14 record with 40 complete games and 1.48 earned-run average