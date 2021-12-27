Navarro wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron and Bulldog quarterback Qua Gray were chosen in some capacity to the 2021 NJCAA Division I Football All-America Team.
Aaron, the NJCAA's all-purpose yardage leader, was selected to the second team after a season in which he caught a team-high 49 passes for 911 yards and eight touchdowns. For his 17-game career, Aaron caught 77 passes for 1330 and 13 scores, while adding 1275 yards and two touchdowns in the return game. Aaron, who recently signed with West Virginia University, set a Navarro single-game record this season with 276 yards on 10 catches during a game against SWJCFC and NJCAA champion New Mexico Military Institute.
Gray, the NJCAA's per-game pass yardage leader, claimed the quarterback role on the honorable mention squad. A national leader in completions, attempts and yardage throughout most of the 2021 campaign, Gray flung for 521 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-31 loss to NMMI -- the third-highest single-game passing yardage total compiled by a Navarro quarterback. With only 12 starts in 16 career games, Gray became the fourth NC quarterback ever to throw for more than 4,000 yards over two seasons. His NJCAA per-game pass yardage mark of 320.4 yards represented the fourth consecutive season an NC quarterback led the category (Parker McNeil in 2018 and 2019, and Dodge Delozier in 2020).
Navarro football now has a total of 94 NJCAA All-America honors -- 45 first-teamers, 21 second-teamer and 28 honorable mentions.
