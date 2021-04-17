The Bulldogs almost pulled off the upset with their backup quarterback, Qua Gray, who was brilliant at times leading an offense that gave Kilgore all it wanted Saturday afternoon at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
But the Dawgs, who led 10-9 at halftime, couldn't stop Kilgore in a wild shootout (71 points were scored) in the second half as the Rangers took over the game by scoring a touchdown on all six possessions and stayed unbeaten with a 52-38 victory.
The Bulldogs came back from a 38-24 deficit, scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run by Jakobi Holland, and -- after recovering an onside kick, Gray made one of the biggest plays of the day when he connected with Tru Edwards for a 23-yard TD pass to the right corner of the end zone on a fourth-and-11 play to knot things up at 38-38 with 8:00 to play.
But Kilgore (4-0) refused to be stopped, or even slowed down, and scored two plays later when Kennieth Lacy, who had a 77-yard TD run in the first half, broke free for a 52-yard touchdown run. Navarro drove to the Kilgore 37 but Gray's fourth-and-11 pass that was thrown in the heat of a big pass rush was intercepted with 2:51 left in the game.
Gray played well and came through with two big touchdown passes, hitting Quintin Lee with a 64-yard TD pass to catch Kilgore at 24-24, and turning a fourth-and-11 play into a 23-yard TD pass to Edwards.
Kilgore could have taken a knee to end the game, but with five seconds left the Rangers decided to tack on some style points and Malcolm Mays finished a 90-yard drive with a 62-yard TD pass to Willie McCoy in the closing seconds to make it a 52-38 game.
It was McCoy's second touchdown. He recovered a Kilgore fumble in the end zone with 40 seconds left in the third to give Kilgore a 31-24 lead on a day when just about everything bounced the Rangers' way.
Gray had to replace Dodge Delozier, who was the No. 1 quarterback in the nation before he left last week's game against NEO in the second quarter with an upper body injury.
Isaiah Robinson, who had a career day last week rushing for 160 yards, had another big afternoon, scoring on a 57-yard run to give Navarro its first points in the first quarter, and he scored on a memorable TD run with 7:40 left in the third, bouncing off three tackles and carrying Kilgore defenders into the end zone on a 12-yard run that knotted the score at 17-17.
The Bulldogs scored 28 second-half points, but it just wasn't enough to overcome Kilgore, which was leading the nation in rushing, averaging 362 yards a game on the ground before Saturday. But the Rangers ended up beating the Bulldogs in the air when Mays, the team's backup quarterback, made the difference with some crucial second-half touchdown passes.
Kilgore scored 43 second half points that included a 2-yard TD run and two touchdown passes from Mays, whose TD run and two-point conversion pass gave Kilgore a 17-10 lead to start the third. He connected with Anthony Isom for a 26-yard TD give Kilgore a 38-24 lead with 13:12 left in the game and then he finished with his 63-yarder to McCoy. That's two TD passes in the second half for a team that had scored just three touchdowns in the air in its first three games. Not bad for a backup quarterback who plays for the leading rushing team in the nation.
But like McCoy's fumble recovery in the end zone, everything seemed to bounce Kilgore's way ...
