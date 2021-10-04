And even though it's a little early, it's fair to say these Navarro Bulldogs want to party like its 2019.
If you don't get that reference you're no Bulldog fan, and those who get it know all too well where the 2021 Dawgs are and what '19 Dawgs did.
No one could blame the Bulldogs if they were walking on air after they stormed back to beat No. 10 Kilgore 47-43 in Kilgore Saturday -- battling all the way back and all but saving their season.
They're now 1-3 in the conference with a wild-eyed crazy chance to get to the four-team conference semifinals -- and beyond. They started their 2019 season in a huge hole, but came back from oblivion to win the conference title, shocking everyone in the SWJCFC that season.
You can't blame the Dawgs if they have that same feeling now after losing their first three conference games and landing on the ropes in Kilgore, where the Rangers were putting it to them 35-13 early in the third quarter.
Then something happened -- the kind of something that makes sports (any sport) seem magical and inspirational. The down-trodden Dawgs simply wouldn't give in and give up and just kept coming at a Kilgore team that just seven days earlier had been the No. 2 JUCO team in the nation.
Navarro, which had scored just 15 points a week early against NEO, took over the game, scoring 34 second-half points, including a 34-point run that lifted the Dawgs to a 47-35 lead with5:28 left in the game.
Kilgore scored with 50 seconds left, but it didn't matter when the Bulldogs wrapped up on onside kick and the game, shocking the world of JUCO football with the biggest upset of this season.
It means Navarro is alive and well with a chance to make it to the conference playoffs. The Bulldogs start their sudden-death march Saturday against Blinn, then play a non-conference game before the stretch run against Trinity Valley and Cisco.
Can they do it?
Hang on and find out.
They did it Saturday. Here's a look at that 34-point run that started with a Isaiah Robinson 1-yard with 10:08 left in the third and ended with 5:28 left in the game with a 34-yard TD run by Elijah Hines (that's right, it was an Old testament bookend -- Isaiah and Elijah).
Alexis Lopez followed Robinson's TD run with a 40-yard field goal and Qua Gray ended the scoring in the third with an 80-yard (take your breath away) touchdown pass to Louis Moore to make it a 35-30 game.
Kilgore handed the Dawgs a gift with a shanked punt tat covered one-yard and the Dawgs cashed in with a 23-yard Lopez field goal to close to 35-33 (you gotta love the drama) with 11:18 left.
The Bulldog defense was unreal in the second half and just held its ground down the stretch until finally Gray gave the Dawgs the lead with a 39-yard TD pass to Quintin Lee that lifted Navarro to a 40-35 edge with 8:47 left.
The Dawgs just kept barking and just kept coming and Tyrone Wilson got the ball back when he recovered a Kilgore fumble at the Navarro 48. It took five plays for Navarro to find the end zone on Hines' big TD run.
Gray finished the game completing 28-of-52 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns, including a 47-yarder to Jeremiah Aaron in the second quarter. Aaron finished with eight receptions for 107 yards. Moore had four receptions, including a TD, for 103 yards, and Lee caught seven passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Hines ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, and Robinson gained 87 yards on a bullish 30 carries and scored, and Lopez kicks four field goals (21, 38, 40 and 23).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.