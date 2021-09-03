Talk about jumping into the season ...
Navarro's Bulldogs just have to make sure to pull that parachute cord on the free fall into 2021.
The Bulldogs, who couldn't have chosen a much more difficult way to start their fall football schedule, are starting right at the top, facing the best team in their conference and one of the best in the nation.
Here they are preparing to travel to Cisco for a Saturday night season opener against a powerhouse that finished the spring schedule as the unbeaten conference champ and the No. 3 team in the country.
The Wranglers were the unanimous choice in both the writers' and the coaches' preseason polls to win the Southwest Junior College Football Conference again. They piled up an average of 35 points a game last year (and scored 41 against Navarro), and could even more this fall.
Cisco returns a half dozen all-conference players and has a new quarterback, Mehki Hagens, who had 10 Division 1 offers last year while he was in high school in St. Louis.
But the Dawgs know what they're getting into. Coach Scott Parr said this week that his team has a lot of questions that need to be answered, and he knows all too well, the way to get those answers is to play a tough opponent.
"We're excited about our team," said Parr, who had no idea Cisco would be this formidable when he scheduled the opener. For years the Bulldogs have opened against national power Georgia Military, and Parr knew he could save the program $25,000 if they didn't make another trip to Georgia.
And no one knew the Wranglers, who were picked to finish last in the conference before the spring season began, would emerge as a power. Parr just needed an opener to replace Georgia Military -- in fact, this game isn't even a conference game.
The two teams will meet in a more meaningful game at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium in November in a conference game that will count. This game won't affect the conference standings.
But if Navarro pulls off an upset to start the season the Dawgs could soar into the national picture, and that's as important as anything because of the NJCAA's new playoff format that will choose the top four teams to face off in a brand new playoff format to decide the national title.
"We want to be in that (top four) conversation in November," Parr said. "That's all that matters."
Why not? For the first time since Parr has been at Navarro, his Dawgs were in every game last spring with a chance to win in the fourth quarter -- including a 41-24 loss to Cisco.
"Go back to the spring, and we had a chance to win every game," said Parr, who led the Bulldogs to the conference title in 2020 with a dramatic stretch run.
Parr knows if his Bulldogs improve on defense that can play with anyone in the conference. They led Cisco 24-21 late in the third quarter a few months ago.
That's a big reason the Bulldogs have a new defensive coordinator in Fred Tate, a man Parr believes will turn things around -- or at least lift the Bulldogs to the next level on defense.
"Coach Tate has over 20 years of experience covering a lot of time at Division I schools," Parr said. "He's really going to help us. We don't feel we have to jump from last to first in defense. We have to establish a better defense.
"That's our focus for our team," he said. "We want to improve a little on defense, and we want to finish games better."
The Bulldogs, who were picked fifth in the conference, have plenty of offense to compete for a title. Isaiah Robinson, an All-Conference running back, and Quintin Lee, an All-Conference receiver, should give the Dawgs electric threats every Saturday.
Robinson is a preseason All-American who was in the Top 10 in the nation in all-purpose yards for the second year in a row last spring and second in the conference in yards per carry (6.2) Lee was in the top three in the conference in both receptions and receiving yards.
