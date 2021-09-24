The numbers are more than impressive.
They belong in a video game, but Navarro's remarkable performance this season on offense has produced just one victory and the Bulldogs are 0-2 in the SWJCFC despite lighting up the scoreboard and re-writing the Navarro record book the past two weeks.
Ripley's would do a double-take at these numbers: The Bulldogs have amassed 1,110 yards of offense, including 870 in the air, and scored 88 points in frustrating losses to Tyler (69-57) and last week to New Mexico Military Institute (39-31).
So -- with apologies to Monty Python -- "Now for something completely different," the Dawgs will face Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Saturday night in Miami, Ok.
That's an NEO program that makes its living playing defense, and loves to shut down Navarro's Bulldogs, who have had trouble scoring against the Golden Norsemen in recent years.
The Bulldogs have won only five times at Red Robertson Field in Miami, and haven't won there since 2014. The Bulldogs went two years without scoring a touchdown against NEO, losing 10-9 in Miami in 2018 and suffering a 35-3 drubbing at Tiger Stadium in 2019. The Tigers beat NEO 23-20 in the spring season of 2020, breaking a four-game losing streak.
Isaiah Robinson had a career 160-yard night and scored twice in the second half to lead the Bulldogs, who turned the game around with a blocked field goal.
There's more good news. As stingy as NEO has been in games against Navarro, consider this: The 2021 Norsemen have scored just 10 points in two conference games, losing to Trinity Valley 27-10 and falling to No. 3 Kilgore 34-0 last week.
NEO gained just 105 total yards last week in Kilgore -- or the equivalent of a couple of Qua Gray passes to Jeremiah Aaron.
Aaron set a Navarro single-game receiving yards record last week, hauling in 10 passes for 276 yards, including a 96-yarder, and he now leads the NJCAA with 118.5 yards per game.
Gray put up the third highest total in Navarro history with a 521-yard night against NMNI. He completed 29-of-44 passes and has thrown for 870 over the last two weeks -- and now is No. 2 in the nation in yardage with 1,005 yards in three games and yards per game with 330.5.
Robinson is also having a monster season. He is fourth in the NJCAA in yards per game (124.3) and third in touchdowns (five) for a balanced offense that could easily be unbeaten.
Still, it could be a cold night in the end zone for both teams Saturday in Oklahoma, but if the Bulldogs win 2-0 they'll be happy. It has been an explosive and yet frustrating season, and there's nothing Navarro would like better than get a win on a night when everything will be "something completely different."
