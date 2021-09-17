Navarro's Bulldogs are looking for a big night on the field when they play their home opener against New Mexico Military Institute and a big night at halftime when they honor the Bulldog 2021 Hall of Fame class Saturday at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
The Bulldogs (1-1) are looking to bounce back from a 69-57 loss at Tyler in a game that Scott Parr's offense lit up the scoreboard all night but fell short in an offensive show of fireworks that produced a combined 126 points and 1,326 yards of offense.
Navarro will hold a Hall of Fame ceremony at halftime to induct its Bulldog Hall of Fame class of 2021. The HOF class consists of football's Nick Bobeck, Harold Hern, Kelvin Russell, Ray Jacobs, basketball's Johnny Estelle, Buzz Williams, David Burns, baseball's Chris Davis, Brock Holt, Derwood 'Pop' Penney, the 2000 Navarro Cheer team, and community boosters Johnny and Faye Sirman.
It promises to be a huge night and the Bulldogs want to top it off with a victory to set the tone for a run at a conference title. Parr was optimistic this week.
"We were exposed in some spots but we're hoping to turn the adversity into an opportunity," said Parr. "We scored 41 points in the second half, and we want to take that and motivate our entire program. We have the ability to come back and we want to build off that.
"We're excited to be at home this week," he said. "We have a great team (chemistry) and it did not waiver. We practiced with great purpose this week. We certainly would like to think we solved some problems, but we won't know until Saturday night."
Parr's Bulldogs will face an offense that's night-and-day different from Tyler's wide open passing attack that saw QB General Booty throw for 507 yards and a conference-record eight touchdowns.
The Bulldog defense will have to tackle a different offense, one that's led by All-American tailback Anthony Grant, who was conference MVP of last spring's season.
The Bulldogs saw enough of him in the spring season when Grant rushed for 263 yards on 21 carries and four touchdowns to lead the Broncos to a 56-38 victory. The Broncos have a formidable offensive line that is anchored by Tyrone Webber, one of the top linemen in the nation.
The Broncos are 2-0 against a pair of non-member schools so it's difficult to evaluate the team. They have rotated three quarterbacks this year and used several running backs, including Jordan Bolden, who rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in the Broncos 66-0 win over the Maricopa Mustangs..
The Bulldogs have plenty of offense as tailback Isaiah Robinson and quarterback Qua Gray are both off to fast starts and in the top five in the nation in scoring and yards per game. Robinson has scored four rushing TDs and is averaging e 141 yards per game while Gray has thrown six TD passes and is averaging 242 yards a game. Wide receiver Louis Moore had a monster night in Tyler with eight receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bulldogs defense opened the season with an inspiring 35-14 win over Cisco, which won the conference title and finished at No. 3 in the nation last spring. Parr said in August he expected his defense to play better, and the Dawgs were impressive in the opener before the shootout in Tyler.
Parr is hoping his Bulldogs can bounce back Saturday in a game loaded with anticipation and a Hall of Fame cast at halftime.
