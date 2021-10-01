They say timing is everything,
And nobody knows that better than Navarro's Bulldogs who are running out of time fast in the SWJCFC conference, where they find themselves in last place as they face their biggest test of the season Saturday.
The Bulldogs are 0-3 in the conference and travel to Kilgore, where it's time to win Saturday. Unfortunately, the Dawgs face a team that is not only one of the best in the country, but a team that is mad and looking for revenge after losing for the first time this season.
The Rangers were unbeaten and ranked No. 2 in the nation before being upset on the road last week in New Mexico, where they fell 37-26 to New Mexico Military Institute, which sits unbeaten and atop the conference.
That loss dropped the Rangers from No. 2 to No. 10 in the NJCAA Division I poll, so it's pretty obvious that it's not exactly the best timing to face them this week in Kilgore, where the Dawgs haven't won since 2016. Still, the Dawgs know what it's like to come back.
They pulled off an inspirational run in 2019 when -- after losing three in a row and looking like they were out of the conference race -- the Bulldogs stormed back down the stretch and finished 6-5 to reach the four-team conference playoffs, where they won twice to capture the SWJCFC title.
That's the plan when they take the field at 3 p.m. Saturday. A loss would drop Navarro to 0-4 in the SWJCFC with just three conference games left and all but end any hopes for the playoffs. Navarro hasn't lost four in a row in the conference since 1997.
Kilgore (3-1, 2-1) beat the Bulldogs 52-38 in the spring season behind the arm of quarterback Malcolm Mays, who threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rangers.
Mays, who is ranked second in the nation in passing yards per game (321) and second in touchdowns (15) was on the money last week when he completed 21-of-38 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns in the loss to NMMI. Kilgore tailback Kendrick Ryhmes ran for 255 yards in that game, but it wasn't enough to overcome four fumbles by the Rangers, who fell behind 27-6. The Rangers piled up 716 yards of offense in the loss.
Those numbers all but spell another wild afternoon of Bulldog football for Scott Parr's team, which has put up some impressive numbers all season. They're averaging 34.5 points and 441 yards of offense a game -- and that includes their worst offensive output of the season last week in a 39-15 loss to NEO.
Navarro quarterback Qua Gray is third in the NJCAA in passing yards with 1,225 and third in yards per game with 306. Gray had a career-high game against NMMI two weeks ago when he completed 29-of-44 passes for 521 yards (third most in Navarro history) in the 39-31 loss.
Wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron set a Navarro single game record for receiving yards when he hauled in 276 yards in the loss to NMMI. He has made 19 receptions for 441 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Navarro is desperate for a win Saturday and hopes to turn the season around in Kilgore.
