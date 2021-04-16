Up-down, left-right, good-bad, right-wrong ...
Pick the most obvious opposite you can think of -- and then think of Navarro and Kilgore.
That's what's on the menu Saturday afternoon for Navarro's Bulldogs, who not only have the overwhelming task of facing the No. 2 team in the nation, but realize Kilgore's unbeaten Rangers make their living with an offense that is the opposite of what they use at Navarro.
Simple fact: Kilgore leads the nation in rushing with 362 yards a game, and Navarro leads the NJCAA in passing (280 yards per game).
"They run the ball, and always have," Navarro coach Scott Parr said Friday. "They're a tradition Kilgore team. They run the ball, play very good defense and they're always very physical on offense. They're very deserving of their of their No. 2 national ranking."
Kilgore shows up at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday just when the Bulldogs are making a turnaround defensively. The Dawgs gave up 106 points in the first two games, splitting with Tyler (53-50 win) and New Mexico Military Institute (56-38 loss) and then stepped up last week in a 23-20 victory over NEO.
And the Dawgs won without Dodge Delozier, the top quarterback in the nation who had put up 91 points in the first two games. Delozier left the game in the second quarter with an upper body injury, but tailback Isaiah Robinson had a career day, rushing for 160 yards on 24 carries and two second half touchdowns, including an 8-yard run with 1:33 left to fuel the comeback while Navarro's defense played its best game of the season.
Now the Dawgs have to stop Kilgore's blazing running game.
"We got better at stopping the run last week," Parr said. "We're going to have to play a really good game this week. We were looking to stop the run last week. This week you have to stop the run -- period!"
Kilgore quarterback Chance Amie has completed just nine passes in three games for 193 yards, but no one really cares about that stat. He's that formidable running the ball.
Amie has ripped through defenses for 284 yards on 39 carries (7.3 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns to set the tone for the Rangers, who have two running backs averaging more than nine yards a carry in Kennieth Lacy, who has rushed for 240 yards on 24 carries, averaging 10.0 yards a carry, and Bailee Davenport, who has run for 147 yards on just 16 carries for a 9, 2 average.
But Amie is the key. He's fast and elusive and runs with quickness and confidence.
"They're quarterback is electric," Parr said. "He looks like Cam Newton. He's so fast, looks like he runs a 4.2. They're a really good team.
"They're a big recruiting rival," he said. "They recruited well and have a lot of talent, and they play with a lot of confidence." But we believe in us.''
Parr said he wasn't sure if Delozier would start Saturday. Backup quarterback Qua Gray got more reps in practice this week.
"Dodge is day to day," Parr said. "That's a game time decision. Kilgore has a great team but we believe in us. We have to continue to improve this week and get better."
