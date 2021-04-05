If it seems like it was 100 years ago when Navarro beat New Mexico Military Institute 36-35 to win the SWJCFC title at Tiger Stadium, it's because it was. Well, 100 years in COVID time.
But in the rematch that came 16 months later on Saturday in Seminole, Texas, it was all about the Broncos, who handed Navarro its first loss of the spring football season -- a frustrating 56-38 defeat at Wigwam Stadium, a neutral site just north of Midland close to the New Mexico state line.
The neutral site didn't help in a game where the Broncos ran like crazy and scored bonus points on two blocked punts and a tipped interception to put up enough points to beat the Bulldogs and Dodge Delozier, who threw for 427 yards and five touchdowns.
Navarro led 10-0 before the Broncos erupted for a 28-point second quarter and a 35-point first half that was fueled by tailback Anthony Grant and ignited by the two blocked punts and a 37-yard interception return by Keivon Brooks, who picked off a tipped pass and raced untouched into the end zone.
The Broncos' first blocked punt came in the first quarter and set up a 28-yard TD by Grant, who also scored on a 3-yard run to give NMMI a 14-10 lead. The second blocked punt produced a quick score when Noah Holmes returned the ball 15 yards for a TD. Brooks' TD gave NMMI a 35-17 lead with 5:25 left in the half, and the Bulldogs never led again.
Grant never slowed down and finished the game with four touchdown runs and 263 yards on the ground, including a 79-yard TD run that came in the wild second quarter just 21 seconds after Delozier had hit Tru Edwards with a 24-yard TD pass to close the gap to 21-17. The Dawgs never got any closer.
NMNI went to halftime leading 35-24, but Delozier closed the gap to four points again (35-31) with a 10-yard TD pass to Edwards, who finished the game with nine receptions for 137 yards and two TDs.
Delozier's 18-yard TD pass to Tyson Pipkin with 3:11 left in the third kept the margin at four points (42-38) but that was the last remnant of the shootout as the Broncos (1-1) shut down Navarro the rest of the way and added a 4-yard TD run by Tyrique Thompson with 7:07 left in the game to end the scoring.
The Bulldogs are now 1-1 and play Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
