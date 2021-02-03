Navarro head football coach Scott Parr and his Bulldog staff Wednesday were excited about the program's Class of 2021 – 52 incoming freshmen who signed letters of intent on National Signing Day to attend Navarro College.
"Our goal was to find players that fit Navarro College on and off the field, and to be balanced with depth in all positions. This class is strong academically and comes from great high school football programs. Our goal is to provide the development they need on and off the field to succeed at a 4-year college and to win championships for our school."
Based on the high school seniors' 2020 playing positions, Navarro's signing class currently breaks down with 21 offensive and 28 defensive prospects. Receiving an opportunity to continue playing with a scholarship at Navarro is important.
"We would like to thank our District President Dr. Kevin Fegan, and Athletic Director Michael Landers for providing us the leadership and support we needed to fill a class that can be champions on and off the field," Parr said. "Navarro College is a special place for many reasons, at the top is the quality of people that work together to make in our opinion the best place to play Junior College Football in the United States. Our goal as a football staff is to be the very best developmental program on and off the field in the nation, we feel this class has the characteristics it takes to take advantage of our resources to maximize everyone's potential."
Here is Navarro's Signing Class of 2021:
NAVARRO BULLDOGS CLASS OF 2021 (52, as of 5:50 p.m.)
Player (Ht., Wt., Pos, Hometown/School)
VINCENT BASS (5-11, 180, WR, Spring)
BRIAN BOBINO (5-11, 325, DT, Huntsville)
NOAH BOLTON (6-1, 180, DB, Frisco Lone Star)
MICHAEL BOUDOIN (6-4, 215, WR, Hays Consolidated)
ELIJAH BOWSER (6-5, 320, OL, Trinity Christian)
RODERICK BROWN (5-10, 205, RB, College Station)
JAYDEN BROWN (5-10, 210, LB, Mesquite)
CALEB BURTON (5-11, 180, DB, Humble Atascosita)
KAYDEN CRAIG (5-11, 165, CB, (Spring Westfield)
KE'MAZJAY DECKARD (6-1, 240, JK, Nacogdoches)
KENNETH ELLISON (6-0, 210, DE, Katy Mayde Creek)
GEQUAN FAUCETTE (6-0, 250, DL, Katy Mayde Creek)
ZY GRAVITT (6-2, 180, QB, Wichita Falls)
JALEN GRAY (6-3, 180, JK, Paris)
TREVON GREEN (5-11, 180, DB, Bellville)
LAQUALON HALE (5-11, 198, LB, Longview)
ASHTON HARRIS (6-0, 195 , LB, Spring Westfield)
ETHAN HARRIS (6-1, 275, DL, Arlington Sam Houston)
LANE HAVILAND (6-6, 205, WR, Lampasas)
BRANDON HAWKINS (5-11, 185, WR, Waxahachie)
JAYLEN HERMAN (6-0, 170, WR, Crosby)
PRESTON HODGE (6-0, 190, DB, Waxahachie)
JO'VAUGHN HOLMES (6-1, 315, OL , College Station)
KeAMODRE HORACE (5-10, 190, RB, Center)
PHILLIP HOUSTON (6-5, 243, OL, McKinney Boyd)
JAYDEN HUGHES (6-2, 205, LB, Desoto)
ROLAND JACKSON (6-1, 205, S, Irving McArthur)
LaTRAVIUS JOHNSON (6-0, 215, LB, Waco LaVega)
ANDRES LANGHORNE (6-1, 195, LB, Georgetown)
ELI MARTINEZ (5-9, 163, WR, Lubbock Coronado)
BEN MERCHANT (6-5, 315, OL, Ruston, La.)
JAKENNON MOORE (5-11, 175, DB, Mesquite)
ISRAEL MORGAN (5-10, 180, RB, Round Rock)
DALYN MOUTON (6-3, 320, DT, Houston Bellaire)
LAYNE O'DELL (5-11, 185, S, Conroe)
ANTONIO ONOFRE (6-1, 200, K-P, Longview)
JADEN PERKINS (6-0, 180, S, Spring Westfield)
KEYSHAWN REGGIE (6-4, 260, OL, Tyler Legacy)
ALEX RODRIGUEZ (6-5, 280, OL, Temple)
JUSTIN ROGERS (6-2, 280, C, Spring Dekaney)
CHRISTIAN ROMERO (6-3, 180, WR, Midland Lee)
MIKE SANDJO-NIJIKI (6-1, 270, DT, Mansfield Timber Creek)
ADONIS SCOTT (5-10, 170, WR, Desoto)
VINCENT SHEFFIELD (5-11, 220, JK, A&M Consolidated)
DOMINIQUE STEVENSON (6-2, 200, WR, McKinney Boyd)
JERREN TERRELL (6-2, 190, QB, West Orange Stark)
EDDY TOUSSOM (6-3, 195, S, Waller)
BRANDON WALKER (6-0, 215, JK, Houston C. E. Furr)
JADARIAN WHITE (6-3, 180, DB, Huntsville)
KHALIL WHITE (6-3, 240, DE, Red Oak)
DEXTER WILLIAMS (5-11, 180, S, North Forest)
JORDAN WOODBERRY (5-10, 165, WR, Huntsville)
MID-TERM INCOMING TRANSFERS:
(Player (Ht., Wt., Pos., Hometown/Transfer)
BRANDON DAVIS (5-10, 165, DB, Tr-University of Tennessee via Garden City CC, Ks.)
ELIJAH HINES (5-8, 170, RB, Port Arthur Memorial/Tr-Louisiana Tech)
MID-TERM OUTGOING TRANSFERS:
(Player, Ht., Wt., Pos., Hometown/Transfer)
DEVIN MORRISON (6-1, 175, WR, Lubbock Coronado / Tr- University of Incarnate Word)
