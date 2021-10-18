You take on step away from the conference games and oh-what-a-difference it makes.
Just look at Navarro's Bulldogs, who have battled all season in the tough and unforgiving SWJCFC, where they're 1-4. They played Southern Shreveport on Saturday and breezed to a 37-2 win in a non-conference game that seemed at least a break from the offense-happy conference climate.
The Bulldogs have not only been in all but one game this season (NEO) but they could have won any of them, and now they go back to work needing to win their final two games and get a lot of help to reach the conference's four-team playoffs.
They play against Trinity Valley in Athens on Saturday and Cisco at home in their finale, and if they win both -- well, they'll just have to wait and see what happens across the conference to see if an opening is there to squeeze into the playoffs.
Their offense has lit up scoreboards all year and Navarro quarterback Qua Gray is the top passer in the NJCAA, leading the nation in total passing yards and passing yards per game.
Gray finished with 247 yards (a lot less than in many of Navarro's losses), completing 16-of-28 and one touchdown (a 27-yarder to Karl Reynolds) on Saturday as the Bulldogs were pretty slow getting started, scoring just six points in the first half before taking over with a 31-0 avalanche in the final two quarters.
Isaiah Robinson, who is third in rushing in the NJCAA this season, ran for 103 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns. He's now second on Navarro's all-time rushing list with a chance to be the program's leader with two games left.
He has rushed for a career 2,025 yards with two games to catch all-time Navarro leader Tim Wright, who ran for 2,182 in 2012-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.