Navarro Football climaxed its Top-15, playoff season by earning 17 positions on the 2022 All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference team.
The league's coaches voted first-year coach Ryan Taylor's Bulldogs with a balanced breakdown of six first-teamers, five second-team players and six honorable-mention selections following their 6-4 season. After starting the season 0-2 against the last two NJCAA champions, Navarro rallied to win six of its final eight games before bowing in last week's semifinal. Competing head-to-head against ranked teams in seven weekends of the NJCAA's strongest schedule, Navarro lost three games by a combined 12 points – two against reigning NJCAA and SWJCFC champion NMMI at Roswell, NM (40-35 and 24-23).
Navarro's first-team selections appropriately recognize an even cut of three offensive and three defensive stars who were integral to the team's success.
It begins with freshman Dane Jentsch, who completed 71.7 percent of his passes (147-of-205) while leading the NJCAA in efficiency rating (170.5). While amassing 2003 yards passing, Jentsch threw touchdown passes in eight straight games. The dual-threat, who was NC's third-leading rusher (278 yards), has accounted for scores in an ongoing streak of nine consecutive contests.
His season-long, top receiving target, Waxahachie sophomore Brandon Hawkins, also made the mythical squad. Hawkins caught 28-586-4 with receptions in his first eight contests. The team's second-leading all-purpose yardage gainer (88.6), Hawkins had personal0best games of 7-122-1 against TVCC and 6-128-2 in the first matchup with NMMI.
Sophomore offensive tackle Lysander Moeolo, a 6-foot-6, 340-pounder, claimed NC's other first-team spot. The Lacey, Wa., native, who committed recently to Syracuse University, was a dominant force up front and helped to pave the way for a Bulldog club that averaged 29.6 points and 428 yards.
Unsurprisingly, top-tacking linebackers Chatavies 'C.J.' Johnson and Caimyn Layne, plus safety Michael Boudoin drew first-team accolades for coordinator Geoff Terry's vastly improved unit
Johnson's 72 tackles featured high games of 14 against NMMI and 13 against TVCC. He also had a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Cardinals.
Layne sported an active line of 62 tackles, nine sacks, 8.5 TFL and four forced fumbles. Layne, who had three sacks against Blinn, also totaled multiple tackles for losses in four games.
Boudoin finished strong, with 26 of his 33 tackles during Navarro's final four games, including nine against TVCC and eight against NMMI. He intercepted passes in three consecutive contests and added 98 return yards.
SECOND TEAM
Honorees included running back T.J. Snowden, offensive linemen Kamon Bradford and Justin Rogers, joined by noseguard Clifton Mosley and cornerback Tyrecus Davis.
Snowden led NC rushers with 112-693-3 and four 100-plus rushing games that included a season-best 14-145 against Blinn.
Bradford, a 375-pound guard from Dallas, claimed his second all-conference selection. Rogers, at center, gave NC its third offensive line pick. Bradford and Rogers helped Navarro average almost five yards per rush and almost nine yards per pass.
Mosley became the centerpiece of a revamped defensive front with 31 tackles, two TFLs and a fumble recovery.
Davis, a CO-VID super sophomore from Greenville, made 32 stops, eight pass break-ups and two interceptions in 2022.
HONORABLE MENTION
Mosley's defensive-line rotation of Viontay Robinson. Nik Potts and Rico Griffin, plus linebacker Marcus Tillman, wide receiver Eli Martinez and tight end Allan Horace comprise this group.
Robinson (43), Potts (42) and Griffin (40) finished 4-5-6 among Bulldog tacklers with a combined 4.5 sacks and 15 tackles for losses.
Tillman totaled 48 stops and 7.5 TFLs with two fumble recoveries among four forced, an interception and a blocked kick
Martinez, one of four Bulldogs with 20 or more receptions, caught passes in all 10 games and finished with 24-387-2.
