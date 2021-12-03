Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Quarterback Qua Gray and tailback Isaiah Robinson will both help lead Navarro on Saturday when the Bulldogs face Garden City (Ks.) in the Scooters Coffee Bowl on Saturday at Broncbuster Stadium.

Gray completed 177 of 313 passes for 2,812 yards and 19 touchdowns while Robinson ran for 832 yards and nine touchdowns on 167 carries for the Dawgs this season.