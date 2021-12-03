Here they are again topping off a surprising season with another bowl game.
Navarro's Bulldogs know how to surprise folks, and they sure know how to come back. That's why they're in Garden City, Ks. Saturday playing in their first bowl game since 2018 and 21st bowl game in Navarro's history.
The Dawgs made it to the Scooter's Coffee Bowl against No. 12 Garden City in a 2 p.m. kickoff that will be streamed live for pay-per-view subscribers only on the NJCAA Network.
If you're a Bulldog fan you already know not to leave the game early. Scott Parr's team knows how to come back. These Dawgs just don't quit.
They not only came back in five of their six games, but they won their last three games and just missed the SWJCFB playoffs, falling short because of tie-breaker rules, but played well enough to be invited to play Garden City (7-4) in a bowl game.
Parr's 2019 team made an amazing run to reach the conference playoffs and went on to win the title. This year's version wrote its own remarkable story, and came back this season to earn a berth in a bowl game that seemed out of reach after the first four games of the season.
"I'm so proud of this team," Parr said. "To start 1-3 and to be down 35-13 in the third quarter to (nationally-ranked) Kilgore in our fifth game and then finish 4-1 with five wins in six games and have a walkoff win in our final game (against Cisco) speaks to the character of these players and our assistant coaches.
"To get an opportunity to play in a bowl game is a great bonus," he said. "We've had over 50 recruiters come in and we're currently No. 16 in the country with an opportunity to sniff a Top 10 finish."
Garden City, which was the preseason No. 2-rnked team in the nation, will be a favorite, but no one would count out a Bulldog tam that should have "No Quit" written on their jerseys.
Navarro quarterback Qua Gray led an offense that ranked among NJCAA D-I's top six in most major statistical categories, averaging almost 41 points and 505 yards.
The Dawgs were third in pass yardage (2,973), fifth in per-game scoring and touchdowns (46), and sixth in total offense -- 4,540 yards per-game. Gray spent most of the season ranked No. 1 in passing and finished the regular season with 177 completions in 313 attempts and 2,812 yards and 19 touchdowns, ranked No. 2 in the nation.
Wide receiver Jermiah Aaron was third in the nation in receiving with 45 receptions for 846 yards, tailback Isaiah Robinson was seventh in rushing, gaining 832 yards on 167 carries, and All-American kicker Alexis Lopez made 13-of-16 field goals and 36-of-36 PATS to help lead Navarro's lethal offense.
"With our offense we were never out of a game," Parr said. "And our defense won us the game against Cisco (in the final game of the regular season). I'm proud of our defense."
Unlike the last time the Bulldogs played a bowl game in Kansas (in 2019) in freezing temperatures with a fierce, unrelenting wind that made it almost impossible to pass, Saturday's game should be pleasant.
"The forecast looks really good," Parr said. "We will definitely have our work cut out for against Garden City. They were the preseason No. 2 team in the country and they've got a ton of Division I players.
"We are really happy to have the opportunity to compete in this game. I'm really proud of our team."
