It was wild, crazy, head-scratching, dizzying and down-right mind-boggling.
Video-game like? Forget that. Had this been a video game, the program would have crashed. On a night when there was no defense or explanation for the final score in a game that would have embarrassed most arena football teams, Navarro's No. 14 Bulldogs lost to unranked Tyler 69-57.
Take a moment to take in those numbers. If you think they're hard to tackle, consider the defenses for the Bulldogs and Apaches, who combined to allow 126 points and 1,326 yards in one night of football.
If you're a glass of water is half-full instead of half-empty kind of fan, then applaud the offenses for both teams. It was a non-stop race to the end zone with every possession.
The Apaches, who are now 1-1, scored early and wrapped it up with 6:54 left in the game when Kelly Akharaiyi caught a 7-yard TD pass to lift Tyler to a 69-43 lead. It was Tyler quarterback General Booty (make the Four-Star General) Booty's eighth touchdown pass of the night.
Booty finished with some video-game stats all his own, completing 38-of-51 passes for 507 (that's not a misprint) yards and a conference record eight TDs. He was not only sensational, but balanced and consistent as he threw four TD passes in each half, and spread the wealth among four receivers who scored two touchdowns each.
Jordan Wallace, who made 10 receptions for 138 yards, scored on a second quarter 10-yarder and a 32-yarder just before halftime. Jeremiah Cooley, who hauled in six passes for 94 yards, got Tyler on the board with an 85-yarder to open the scoring and caught a 39-yarder to score Tyler's first touchdown of the second half.
Akharaiyi finished with six receptions for 45 yards, including TD catches for 15 and 7 yards, and Nick Rembert had five receptions for 49 yards, including two short third quarter TDs of 11 and eight yards. Those TDs were critical (honest) because they helped Tyler run away from the Bulldogs, who closed to 41-29 early in the third. But the Apaches regrouped and took a 62-36 lead into the fourth, outscoring the Dawgs 21-7 over the final seven minutes of the third.
Azhaun Dingle provided plenty of yardage for Tyler, rushing for 169 yards on just 14 carries (19.2 yards a pop), and oddly enough, on a night full of fireworks in the air Dingle scored Tyler's first touchdown on the Apaches' opening drive with a 31-yard run with 13:25 left in the first quarter.
Tyler amassed 258 yards on the ground to go with Booty's 507-yard air show -- and that's an ugly 765 total yards to swallow (gulp).
Navarro had its own brilliant moments on offense as quarterback Qua Gray completed 15-of-27 passes for 349 yards (23.2 yards per reception) and four touchdowns.
Louis Moore was Gray's favorite target. Moore not only caught three touchdown passes -- a 25-yarder that closed out the half with Navarro trailing 41-16, and two third quarter TD catches of 12 and 62 yards -- but he led the Dawgs with eight receptions for 159 yards. Zavion Taylor also had a big night, catching two passes for 91 yards.
Isaiah Robertson, who has been Navarro's go-to tailback for the past two seasons, led the Dawgs on the ground, rushing for 120 yards on 25 carries and scoring on a 2-yard run to open the fourth quarter. Backup running back Israel Morgan scored two touchdowns on short runs in the final minutes.
Ironically, on a night with an avalanche of offense, Navarro scored its first nine points of the game on two huge defensive plays when Tyrecus Davis returned a blocked extra point 97 yards to close the gap to 13-2 early in the game, and CJ Basket picked off a Booty pass and returned the ball 44 yards with 2:14 left in the first quarter to close the gap to 20-9.
Navarro's offense didn't score until Gray connected with Moore for a 25-yard touchdown with 4:51 left in the half. But by the time the Bulldog offense found the end zone Tyler had built a 41-9 lead and Moore's TD catch closed the margin to only 41-16.
It was a long and forgetful night for the Dawgs, who amassed 561 yards of offense and scored 57 points in a bitter loss.
