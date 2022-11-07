Navarro put the final touches to a dramatic turn-around Saturday with another impressive victory -- 35-7 over Tyler -- rewriting the regular season that began with questions and an 0-2 start, and ended with the Bulldogs pounding Tyler on their way to the playoffs.
The Dawgs were already in the conference playoffs, but refused to slow down and nailed down the No. 3 seed in the four-team, winner take all tournament that begins Saturday when they travel to New Mexico Military Institute to face the defending NJCAA national champs in the conference semifinals at 5 p.m. in Roswell. No. 1 Trinity Valley will play No. 4 Kilgore in Athens at 5:30 p.m. The Bulldogs knocked Tyler out of the playoffs with the win.
Navarro lost to NMMI 40-35 back on Sept. 10, a close loss on the road that left the Dawgs with an 0-2 start. So how did they get here?
They roared out of that loss and won six of the final seven games, including a non-conference 49-0 romp over Dallas Prime, and came oh-so-close to running the table. The only blemish was a painful 29-23 loss at TVCC.
They can avenge that loss and more with a victory over NMMI and a win over TVCC in the final (if the Cardinals get by Kilgore).
Ryan Taylor's Dawgs have arrived in style and with a message with a stingy defense and a potent ground game. What would you expect from the former offensive lineman who believes in power football and discipline -- and a defense that can win games.
That's what Taylor talked about when his Bulldogs were 0-2. He doesn't have to talk about it now -- his players do all that talking on the field.
Just ask Tyler's Apaches, who saw their playoff chances go up in smoke Saturday as Navarro's offensive line dominated all afternoon at Community National Bank and Trust Stadium, where the Bulldogs had a season-high in rushing with 327 yards on the ground.
Tim Carter did most of the work, gaining 150 yards and scoring three times on 23 carries, finding the end zone on a 3-yard run early to give Navarro a 6-0 lead with 11:40 left in the first quarter before adding two TD runs in the second half -- a nine-yarder in the third and a two-yard icing on the cake touchdown in the fourth.
And then there was JT Snowden, who had the fans on their feet late in the first quarter when he broke away for a 50-yard TD run that gave the Dawgs a 13-7 lead. Snowden finished with 123 yards on a dozen carries, averaging 10.3 yards every time he ran by the Apaches.
Navarro quarterback Dane Jentsch followed up Snowden's big TD run with a 24-yard touchdown pass (his only TD of the day) to Jalyn Marks with 3:52 left in the half and Taylor's defense did the rest as Tyler found it easier to get on the bus and drive home than to reach the Bulldog end zone.
Navarro's defense didn't just shut down Tyler, the Dawg D shut the Apaches out of the playoffs, thanks in a big part to Marcus Tillman and his four sacks and a swarming bunch of Mad Dawgs, who combined for five sacks and seven tackles for losses.
But this wasn't breaking news. The Bulldog defense is at the heart of the turn around. After the 0-2 start, this group simply got better and better (just as Taylor said they would at the beginning of the season).
During the Bulldogs' six-wins-in-seven games stretch run, Navarro's D allowed just 69 points in the six victories, and most of that came in wins over Kilgore and Blinn, two teams that combined to score 48 points while losing. The other three conference opponents (NEO, Cisco and Tyler) produced a total of only 21 points, including Tyler's first quarter touchdown Saturday.
Bad News for the conference: Taylor is planning on taking his charged up offensive line, his power running game and his lockdown defense to the conference playoffs ...
