You can feel it.
Flowers are blooming, trees are turning green and birds are singing. Spring is in the air. And you know what that means: Football season is here...
Well, maybe that commercial message won't fly. But believe it or not, Navarro's football season is here.
The Bulldogs open Saturday afternoon against Tyler at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium in a new season that has finally arrived.
Navarro put all of its sports on hold last fall and moved everything to give the students and athletes a better chance in the puzzling and ever-changing COVID-19 world.
The Bulldogs open Saturday and will play a conference only schedule (no non-conference romps over the Arkansas Baptists and Texas A&Ts of the world).
Nope, this is a straight-forward seven-game season against the teams in the SWJCFC that begins at 1 p.m. Saturday and ends seven weeks later with a home finale against rival Trinity Valley.
Yup, Spring Football has arrived.
It's just a little different, a little weird ...
"I don't know if it's weird or not," Navarro coach Scott Parr said this week. "We're just going out to win the day."
Parr's high-flying Dawgs won the conference title with a wild and dramatic stretch run that completed an 0-3 start with an emotional ride and title. But that wasn't last year. It was 16 months ago, back 2019.
The move to the spring has worked out for all of Navarro's other sports, and Parr is more than happy no one at Navarro played in the fall.
"It was the right thing to do," he said. "I'm grateful to our president Dr. Fegan and our athletic director, Michael Landers. They were ring leaders in making sure we had a season."
Landers is thrilled football is here.
"Dr. Fegan wanted us to play," he said. "If there was away to play safely we were going to do it. There's going to be seven straight weeks of conference games. This is going to be fun."
Landers joked that the spring is a great time for football in Texas (of course, anytime is a great time in Texas to play football), pointing to the weather.
"I've been around junior college football since 2000, and this is the first time I will be going to an opening game where it's not 110 degrees," he said.
Navarro begins the season ranked No. 8 in the nation in the NJCAA national poll and No. 2 in the conference. The coaches voted Kilgore the No. 1 preseason team with 54 points and Navarro came in at No. 2 with 51 points.
Parr believes his team will be ready for a run at the title.
"Our kids have done a wonderful job of adjusting to the pandemic and the sacrifices," he said. "They have been here since August, working hard, working in the weight room all of January. We started spring practice on March 1, and we actually had more (preseason) practice time on the field than we would have had in a normal season."
The big question at Navarro is how do you replace All-American quarterback Patrick McNeal, who was the NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 after leading the nation in passing.
"We've got Dodge Delozier and Qua Gray at quarterback, and we have confidence in both. We're going to throw the football," said Parr, who has running back Isaiah Robinson, who had a terrific all-purpose season in 2019, and some of his top receivers such as Tru Edwards, back.
Parr is also excited about some new coaches on defense.
"We've brought in Fred Tate, who has more than 20 years of experience in Division I to coach our linebackers and we've Todd Ivicic as our assistant head coach and special teams coach. He has had 30 years experience in the Southern Conference. And we've got entry level coaches who bring a lot of energy and intelligence to our program.
"We're ready to play," he said. "I think they made a great decision to push the season back. We're playing Saturday and everyone is excited about Navarro football."
