Navarro football team prepares for spring football season

Navarro's football team, which begins a seven-game spring season on March 27 against Tyler, practiced at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium Monday night.

Believe it or not, football is just around the corner.

Navarro's Bulldogs had their fall season canceled and moved to the spring, and they will open a seven-game schedule on March 27 at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium against Tyler.

The Bulldogs held practice on the Tiger Field turf at the stadium Monday night as they begin to prepare for the spring season.

The seven-game schedule that ends with a home game against Trinity Valley on May 8 will consist of only conference games with no warm-up non-conference games.

