Believe it or not, football is just around the corner.
Navarro's Bulldogs had their fall season canceled and moved to the spring, and they will open a seven-game schedule on March 27 at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium against Tyler.
The Bulldogs held practice on the Tiger Field turf at the stadium Monday night as they begin to prepare for the spring season.
The seven-game schedule that ends with a home game against Trinity Valley on May 8 will consist of only conference games with no warm-up non-conference games.
