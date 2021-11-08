Scott Parr, who has seen a lot of football, simply said "It was unreal".
And anybody who saw what Parr's Bulldogs did Saturday is probably still shaking their head. The Dawgs never gave up and after trailing the entire game, they finally took the lead on an incredible and almost unbelievable play in the final minutes.
Cisco had the ball and the clock on its side, driving down field and draining the clock when Louis Moore stripped the ball and flew 39 yards for a touchdown to lift the Bulldogs to a 35-30 lead with 1:15 left in the game.
"We made that play because we had 11 guys going hard and doing their job, and not quitting," Parr said. "They never quit.''
It was close to becoming another miracle-like finish to the season -- almost like 2019 when Parr's team came back from oblivion down the stretch and made it to the Region XIV semifinals, and then kept shocking everyone by winning the region title.
The 2021 Dawgs face a similar situation and had to win their last two games and hope for some help. Three weeks ago they didn't have a chance, but they won three of their last four games, and closed out with victories over nationally-ranked Trinity Valley and Cisco, the region champion in the spring, to have a chance. They needed Kilgore and TVCC to lose Saturday to open the door to the playoffs.
Trinity Valley lost but Kilgore upset Tyler to nail down the final playoff spot.
Still, the comeback against Cisco was inspiring.
"I'm proud of our players," Parr said. "We had three second-half comebacks and that says a lot. We were playing well at the end of the year,. We were excited even though we did not know if we had a shot (in our last two games). I'm proud of my players for playing the way we did right to the end."
Navarro pulled off the upset at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium without Qua Gray, who ended the season as the No. 1 quarterback in the NJCAA this season.
Gray was injured on the final play of the first half when he took a serious hit to his head and was carried off the field. Parr said on Monday that Gray was fine.
Jack Turner replaced Gray and completed 13-of 29 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns, including one to himself when a pass was deflected and Turner snatched the ball and competed the 4-yard TD completion that went Turner-to-Turner and closed the gap to 21-14 to start the third.
Cisco's Kaleb Cue made two field goals of 24 and 25 yards to stretch the lead to 27-14. Turner brought the Dawgs back to close to 27-21 with a 10-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Allen, who caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from Gray in the first quarter and finished the game with five receptions for 103 yards and two TDs.
Cue's third field goal in the second half -- a 32-yarder -- gave Cisco a 30-21 lead in the fourth quarter, but that was it as the Bulldog defense held Cisco out of the end zone in the second half, allowing just nine points on Cue's field goals.
Down 30-21 Turner turned it on again with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Karl Reynolds to close to 30-27.
"We're excited about (Turner)," Parr said. "It was good for him to get some game experience in that situation."
Turner will be Navarro's No. 1 quarterback when the 2022 season begins.
"It's his job to lose," Parr said.
After the TD pass to Reynolds made it a three-point game, Cisco controlled the tempo and the game and the Wranglers were driving when Moore made the play of the day -- and more -- with his brilliant defensive steal and run to the end zone...
