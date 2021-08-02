It was unanimous.
It doesn't mean much, but Navarro's Bulldogs were picked to finish fifth in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference in both the coaches and media preseason polls
Navarro coach Scott Parr accepted the low ranking in stride.
"Last year we were picked high in the (preseason polls) and didn't play as well as we would have liked," he said Monday. "Cisco was picked last and won the conference.''
For the first time in 25 years, the coaches poll and the media poll produced the exact same results when the SWJCFC met for its annual preseason Media Day.
Cisco, which won the conference during last spring's unique COVID-19 altered season and finished No. 3 in the national poll, was picked No. 1 over Kilgore. Trinity Valley was picked third, followed by New Mexico Military Institute and Navarro was fifth. Tyler, Blinn and Northeastern Oklahoma round out the eight-team conference.
The teams played a seven-game spring schedule after the 2020 schedule was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, but the conference is set to go back to a regular fall schedule this season. Navarro won the 2019 title and then because of COVID-19 concerns waited 16 months to play again.
Now we're back to a fall schedule and an uphill climb (at least in the the preseason polls) for the Bulldogs, who shocked the conference in 2019 when they started the season at 0-3 and then won the SWJCFC title.
Last spring, Cisco was picked last in the preseason coaches and media polls and went unbeaten in a conference known for its talent and parity -- whoever survives the conference grind will be well-tested and ready for the playoffs.
"Obviously, postseason results is what we're most concerned with,'' Parr said. "I think there's a lot of parity in our conference. It wouldn't surprise me if the team (NEO) that was picked eighth this year finished first. NEO returns its entire defense, and they were the No. 1 defense in the conference last year.''
Parr thinks the 2021 season could be special.
"There's a chance this could be the most well-played season in the history of the conference," Parr said. "There are seven All-Americans returning in the conference, and the Offensive Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year are both returning.''
Navarro returns a ton of talent, including All-American kicker Alexis Lopez, and the Dawgs bring back nine starters on offense and eight on defense. Parr points out that because of the strange rulings based on COVID-19 changes, that every team will have strong players who are playing in their third year of JUCO football, including Navarro standouts Isaiah Robertson, an All-Conference running back, and Quentin Lee, an All-Conference receiver.
"Last year Quintin Lee and Isaiah Robertson didn't lose the year of eligibility (because of the new rules)," Parr said. "You had a lot of players turn down scholarships because they wanted to come back and play another year and get re-recruited. It means the conference has more returning players than ever before."
The Bulldogs will play Cisco twice this season. Parr scheduled a non-conference opening night game in Cisco (Sept. 4) that won't count in the regular conference standings, and the Bulldogs face Cisco at home on Nov. 6.
