Navarro's Bulldogs hadn't beaten Blinn since 2016.
And they seem to take out all the years of frustration in the fourth quarter Saturday in Brenham, where they demolished the Bucs by scoring 35 points in a 69-31 romp.
The Dawgs took a 34-31 lead into the fourth and scored five times while shutting out Blinn to improve to 3-2 in the conference race. Blinn fell to 0-4.
The Bulldogs, who were coming off a tough 52-38 loss to No. 2-ranked Kilgore, needed to rebound, because they played Kilgore much closer than the score suggested. The score was tied 38-38 with 8:00 left, and Kilgore took a seven-point lead, and held on with an interception at the Ranger 10-yard line. But instead of taking a knee, the Rangers threw a 63-yard touchdown pass with five seconds left to get style points in a game they could have lost.
Navarro came back on Saturday and had a mammoth day on offense. Quarterback Qua Gray, who replaced Dodge Delozier against NEO on April 10, had the best game of his career.
Gray completed earlier amoth30-of-43 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns before leaving in the fourth quarter, and the Bulldog running game was solid all day, rushing for 264 yards to give the Dawgs a 625 yards of offense. They produced 509 yards of offense against Kilgore.
Jeremiah Aaron led Navarro's receivers with seven catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns, and Isaiah Robinson had another big day running the ball, gaining 115 yards on 20 carries (5.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns while Elijah Hines had a breakout game, rushing 108 yards on just six carries (18.0 yards per carry).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.