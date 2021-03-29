So this is spring football.
Wow!
Navarro football finally arrived Saturday after a 504-day wait -- to begin a COVID-19 altered season that was shoved from autumn to spring.
And it debuted with a bang.
Navarro quarterback Dodge Delozier, who waited in the wings while Patrick McNeal set records and led the nation in passing in 2019, threw four touchdown passes and tailback Jakobi Holland, freshman from Beaumont, danced all over Tyler to begin what promises to be a brilliant career with the Dawgs.
It was a video-game thriller, an explosion of offense where Navarro and Tyler spent most of the day in the end zone during the Bulldogs' 53-50 victory Saturday at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium, where the Dawgs and Mother Nature both delivered on a gorgeous sun-splashed day with temperatures in the mid 70s.
"I was proud of everyone in our Navarro College community," said Navarro coach Scott Par of the big day and the victory. "There was a lot going on with our school last week and I'm proud of the players, coaching staff and our administration.
"I was very excited to see our fan support," Parr said. "It was one of the biggest crowds I've seen since being at Navarro."
If you like offense, you gotta love these Dawgs, who threw for 340 yards, ran for 192 for a 532-yard afternoon on a day when both teams lit up the scoreboard.
Yup, 103 points and almost 1,200 yards of combined offense in a game that was ultimately and ironically decided by a play on defense. The Bulldogs took a 46-43 lead when Holland scored his second TD run (a 2-yarder) and Delozier hit Tru Edwards with a two-point conversion pass with 6:47 left in the game. Then --24 seconds later -- Tyrecus Davis picked off a pass and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown and a 53-43 lead.
Tyler managed to pull within 53-50 on Brendon Strickland's 25-yard pass to Azhuan Dingle with Pedro Yeverino's conversion kick at 4:56. Strickland completed 22-of-44 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns, but threw two interceptions in the wild back-and-forth thriller.
But the Dawgs followed Tyler's final touchdown by recovering an onside kick and ran out the clock to start the season at 1-0.
"We had really good execution on offense," Parr said. "Jakobi Holland played well, played with discipline and had a good game, and offensive line really played well. It was a collective effort."
Parr said he was proud of Delozier, who completed 38-of-53 passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns with a turnover.
"He played really well in what was his first major start, but I have to say I expected him to play well," Parr said. "I've known him since he was in junior high. He's a coach's son so he has grown up around football. I was proud of the way he played and the way he managed the game. We think he can play better, and thinks so, too.
Delozier wasted no time giving Navarro the lead. He tossed two first quarter touchdown passes and three in the first half.
Jeremiah Aaron started his day with a 47-yarder TD reception to give the Dawgs a 7-0 lead and finished with five receptions worth 100 yards, and Edwards caught a 14-yarder that gave the Dawgs a 14-10 lead. Edwards had nine receptions for 89 yards.
Louis Moore had five catches for 60 yards, but none bigger than his 25-yard TD grab with 24 seconds left in the half that gave the Dawgs a 24-19 halftime lead. Delozier's final TD pass was a 13-yarder to Holland to give the Dawgs a 31-19 lead to start the third quarter. But Holland was just getting started.
Not only did he make eight catches, but he ripped through the Apaches all afternoon, running for 107 yards on 23 carries and scoring on a 5-yard run in the third quarter and his key 2-yard run in the fourth.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 8 in the nation in the NJCAA poll, travel to New Mexico Military on Saturday for a rematch of the SWJCFC title game that was played Nov. 9, 2019 -- just before the 504-day wait for spring football.
