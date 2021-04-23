Navarro's Bulldogs haven't beaten Blinn since 2016, but they will hit the road Saturday ready to end that streak and bounce back from a tough loss to No. 2-ranked Kilgore.
"Blinn has had our number," said Navarro coach Scott Parr's whose Bulldogs are 2-2 in this strange spring football season. "We want to change that Saturday. It will be a tough road game. Blinn always has one of the best offenses in the conference."
Blinn is 0-3 in the conference, but Parr knows it won't be easy Saturday.
"They're balanced like us and they have a Division I transfer at quarterback, and coach Ryan Mahon has a very good offensive mind. They run the spread and they run and throw out of it."
Blinn quarterback Chandler Rogers leads the Bucs in passing and rushing. He's coming off a 36-14 loss to New Mexico Military Institute in which he threw for 163 yards and ran for 131 yards (6.2 yards per carry).
Parr knows his Bulldogs have to do a better job on defense, especially after losing to Kilgore, 52-38 last week. The Dawgs played well and had a chance to pull off the upset. The score was tied 38-38 with 8:00 left.
"We're trying to get better defensively," Parr said, and specifically in stopping the run. We expected to win the game against Kilgore, but we didn't play well enough to win."
The Bulldogs led he nation in passing yards per game until quarterback Dodge Delozier suffered an upper body injury two weeks ago against NEO. Backup Qua Gray led the Bulldogs 23-20 comeback against NEO and played well against Kilgore, completing 27-of-44 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns. But he was intercepted twice, and was picked off at the Kilgore 10-yard line with Navarro trailing 45-38 late in the fourth quarter.
Parr said it didn't know if Delozier would play Saturday.
"Dodge is still day to day," he said. "It will be a game time decision."
The Dawgs have three games left in the spring season, which doesn't have any playoffs or postseason scenarios. The teams play a simple seven-game schedule.
Navarro will play at Cisco next week and end the season at home against Trinity Valley on May 8. They will be back on the practice field in July to prepare for a full season of games beginning in September. Parr wants to finish the spring season strong, and that starts Saturday at Blinn.
