There are turnarounds, and then there are turnarounds -- and then there's what Navarro's football team has done this season.
Ryan Taylor's Bulldogs didn't just bounce back from an 0-2 start. It's more like they picked up the dining table loaded down with dinnerware and a Thanksgiving spread of turkey and a dozen side dishes and tossed it all head over heels across the room.
Talk about flipping a season.
The Dawgs opened with their worse loss in years -- a 42-0 nightmare against No. 3 Hutchinson in Kansas that ended Navarro's 257-game scoring streak in a game where everything that could go wrong did go wrong.
But they came right back and almost pulled off the biggest JUCO upset in the nation when they battled defending national champ and No.1-ranked New Mexico Military Institute in signature moment 40-35 loss on the road.
Who starts the season against the No. 3 and No. 1 teams in the nation? Not Alabama, not Ohio State not Georgia, not not not anyone outside Corsicana.
Taylor's Bulldogs did. And they not only survived it, they grew up and fed off of it.
They've won their last two games against tough conference bullies from NEO and Kilgore. Yes, that's right, Navarro beat NEO, a team that has had Navarro's number in recent years. The Norsemen had won five of the last six meetings, including four in a row (2016-2019) and last year's 39-15 romp over the Dawgs.
The table and the gravy bowl landed right on NEO when Taylor's Dawgs hammered them two weeks ago 38-15 with a Bulldog defense that gave up just 129 yards of offense while the Bulldog rushing game piled up 281 yards behind an offensive line that dominated the entire game.
Then came Kilgore, an nagging nemesis that's never fun to play in a series that stretches over 92 games, including three of four losses recently. Navarro now has a 45-43-4 edge after winning a thriller 28-21 last week at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
So the Dawgs pounded NEO and won a nailbiter against Kilgore in their comeback ride, which has them poised to make a run at the playoffs in the conference with a 2-1 record and looking for more Saturday night against Blinn in Brenham.
How did they get here?
"We had a young offense and we made a lot of mistakes in the Hutchinson game," Taylor said. "We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds and had to clean some things up.
"They had to look at themselves in the mirror. We had to figure out an identity for the team (and find out who we are). We had a bye week after Hutchinson, and that meant we spent a long time suffering that loss.''
Suffering and learning.
It hurt and it hurt for a while, and that makes Navarro's turnaround all the sweeter.
"The kids understood what they had to do," Taylor said. "We were young on offense and had more experience on defense, and our defense has played really well since Hutchinson. Seeing it could be done (with back-to-back wins) really helped our confidence, and every week we gained more confidence.
"Confidence is a huge factor," he said. "It keeps us working hard. The kids have really worked hard (to get where we are)."
Now these Bulldogs know who they are. The last three games have not only taught them to be confident, but fueled that very confidence in who they are and what they can do to change the season.
Taylor's a former offensive lineman and he wants a his OL to lead and he wants to run the ball. That message is clear to anyone who plays Navarro.
How far can these Dawgs go?
It should be fun to watch, especially in a conference known for logjams and tiebreakers at the end of the season, a conference that's built for close games and dramatic finishes.
Now, after the nightmare in Kansas, Taylor's Bulldogs are in the middle of all that after finding something in the mirror that wasn't there a few weeks ago. They're tougher and closer and have an identity now.
Fasten your seatbelt and find out just how far this reborn team can go -- and just how far they can sail that dining table ...
