Navarro's Bulldogs couldn't have run into a more difficult schedule to wrap up their spring season of football.
They were on the road Saturday at Cisco, facing their second top-4 team in three weeks, before finishing at home against rival Trinity Valley, which is ranked No. 8 in the nation in the NJCAA Division I poll.
The Bulldogs lost to No. 2 Kilgore 52-38 and No. 4 Cisco 41-24, and are now 3-3 in conference and overall in this unique seven-game no-playoffs spring football season that ends Saturday.
The NJCAA teams will go back to a fall season with a playoff format in August. The Bulldogs played unbeaten Cisco close and took a 24-21 lead with 2:31 left in the third when Dodge Delozier found Quintin Lee with a 13-yard touchdown pass. It was Lee's second TD catch of the day.
Cisco, which used two backup quarterbacks, took over with a 72-yard scoring drive and then took over the game, outscoring the Bulldogs 20-0 down the stretch.
The Bulldogs were pleased to see Delozier return after he sat out the last two games with an upper body injury. He had a mixed bag on his return. He completed 28-of-47 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns, but he was intercepted three times, including a 75-yard touchdown return.
Isaiah Robinson ran for 87 yards on 15 carries but didn't score. Jeremiah Aaron and Louis Moore both caught five passes for 74 yards, but neither scored. Lee finished four receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
