When they look back on this football season, the folks at Navarro may just point to a blocked field goal attempt as the turning point -- not only in a huge game against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, but maybe the season.
The Bulldogs came back and beat NEO for the first time since 2015 when Isaiah Robinson ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:33 left in the game, giving the Dawgs a 23-20 victory that was a long time coming.
That's right, Navarro, the No. 1 JUCO passing team in the nation the last two years, won without throwing a touchdown pass. Quarterback Dodge Delozier left the game in the second quarter with an upper body injury and backup Qua Gray took over and the Dawgs went from an all-out air attack to a running game.
"Every play in that game was a challenge," Navarro coach Scott Parr said. "We're very proud of the way Quay played. He made some key completions. Our offensive line played well and Isaiah played well.
"We changed (the offense) to take the pressure off Quay because of his lack of preparation time in practice. We came back with our quarterback going down. Being able to adjust is satisfying, finding a way to win the game in a different way."
Robinson had a career day, rushing for 160 yards on 24 carries (both career highs) and scored two second half touchdowns to help lift Navarro to the victory. The Bulldogs (2-1) had scored just 22 points in their last three games against NEO and hadn't scored a touchdown against the Norseman since 2017. They lost to NEO 35-3 in their last meeting in 2019.
The biggest play of the game came just before halftime with the Dawgs trailing 7-3 in what looked like it might be another day without a TD for Navarro, which had scored 91 points in its first two games. But CJ Bosket came up with the play of the year, returning a blocked field goal attempt 84 yards to give Navarro a 10-7 lead with 1:51 left in the half.
NEO had just put together a 15-play, 69-yard drive that ate up more than eight minutes off the game clock, and came away with nothing. The game-changing play gave the Dawgs the lead and momentum.
Robinson scored on a 19-yard run with 9:38 left in the third to give Navarro a 16-7 lead, and the Bulldog defense, which had allowed 106 points in the first two games, hung on as NEO mounted a comeback.
A 1-yard TD run by Danuel Oscar cut Navarro's lead to 16-14 with 4:07 left in the third and two fourth quarter field goals by Redi Mustafarja brought NEO all the way back. His second field goal -- a 29-yarder with 6:54 left in the game came after an interception and gave NEO a 20-16 lead.
But the Dawgs' offensive line and Robinson's tough and elusive running fueled a 15-play, 75-yard drive that lifted the Dawgs to the kind of victory that stays with a team -- the kind that can ignite a season.
