It doesn't take long to figure out what Navarro's Bulldogs have been doing all week to get ready for Saturday's game against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
"I haven't had time to look at the weather channel. I haven't had time to watch The Masters," Navarro coach Scott Parr said. "We're focused on Navarro football and playing better defense."
That's the priority after two games. The Bulldogs have a lethal offense, scoring 91 points in their first two games, but they've allowed 106.
"I think it's pretty obvious. We've got to continue to push to get better defensively," Parr said. "We've got to make tackles. We've got to stop the run. We're not where we want to be on defense. That's where the focus is right now. That's the priority."
The Bulldogs (1-1) are coming off a 56-38 loss to New Mexico Military in which the Broncos ran, ran, and ran some more. NMMI tailback Anthony Grant rushed for 263 yards on 21 carries (12.5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns, and the Broncos ran for 437 yards in the game.
"We've got to learn how to tackle," Parr said. "We had a lot of returning players on offense and we've played well offensively. They've played the way we expected them to play. I like the way we are playing right now and hope to improve. But we're young defensively, and we've got to get better."
Navarro quarterback Dodge Delozier is putting up impressive numbers. He completed 31-of-56 passes last week for 425 yards and five touchdowns, and has thrown for 765 yards and nine TDs in two games.
The Bulldogs can score.
That's good news because they rarely score against NEO, which handed the Dawgs their worst loss in recent years in 2019 when the Golden Norsemen defeated the Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium 35-3. To make things worse, an ugly fight broke out at the end of the game.
Navarro, which has had a prolific offense over the past three seasons, has scored just 22 points in its last three games against NEO. The Norsemen have not allowed the Bulldogs to score a touchdown in the last two meetings, beating the Bulldogs 10-9 in 2018 and 35-3 in 2019.
The Norsemen come to Corsicana looking for their first win. They're are 0-2 after losing to Trinity Valley 29-10 and falling to No. 2-ranked Kilgore 14-13. Parr knows his team better be ready.
"NEO is a very physical team and they run the ball well,," Parr said. "They've been one of the best teams in our conference defensively. They've given us fits for the last three years. They've had our number defensively."
