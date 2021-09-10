Navarro's biggest problem Saturday night is the Dawgs could be so sky-high after beating Cisco in their season opener they might sail right over Tyler and land in Shreveport or some other town east of Earl Campbell Field at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, where the kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Seriously, Navarro's Bulldogs are coming off an inspiring 35-14 win over Cisco that catapulted Scott Parr's team from oblivion right into the NJCAA DI national poll this week, and now the Dawgs play at Tyler against one of the three teams they beat last spring.
The No. 14 Bulldogs went from being picked fifth in the conference in both the coaches and media pre-season polls to a national ranking this week after taking care of Cisco in their opener.
That's a pretty dizzy jump, and Parr's team will need to come back from that high and focus on a Tyler team that opened with a 49-28 loss to No. 6 Kilgore last Saturday.
Most would expect another video-game finish Saturday night after last spring's 53-50 Navarro victory at Community Bank & Trust Stadium in the spring opener.
The Bulldogs went 3-4 in the weird spring season that included a 41-24 loss to Cisco, which went unbeaten. The Bulldogs avenged that loss and more last week when they never trailed in Cisco and stopped the Wranglers all night with a new defense that was more than impressive.
Parr all but promised a better D and pointed back in August to the hiring of new defensive coordinator Fred Tate as being a game-changing difference. He was right on the money as Tate's crew stopped Cisco all night in a game in which Navarro never trailed.
New quarterback Qua Gray, who had been a backup for two seasons, didn't have to throw for a million yards because Parr's offense showed up in Cisco as a balanced blend of passing and running behind an offensive line that dominated the game.
Gray didn't light up the night or the scoreboard, but he did manage the game with a solid performance and complete 15-of-31 passes and toss a couple of touchdowns.
Tailback Isaiah Robinson took care of the rest of the scoring, and walked out of Chesley Stadium, with 162 yards on 22 carries (that's 7.3 yards a pop) racing by Cisco all night. He led a bullish and physical offense that put up 35 points and 454 yards of offense on opening night on the road.
Robinson's tough running behind the Bulldogs' powerful offensive line set -- and kept -- the tone all night as Navarro built a 21-0 first quarter lead and was up 35-7 late in the fourth quarter when Cisco connected on an 80-yard TD pass to try to make the score a little more respectable.
Tate's defense had five sacks, which leads the NJCAA, and four more tackles for losses, and made life miserable for the Wranglers all night. That's a far cry from last spring's 41-24 loss, and Parr would like to see another big defensive effort Saturday night in Tyler.
Tyler quarterback General Booty had a big night in the loss to Kilgore, completing 33-of-46 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Jeremiah Cooley, who led Tyler with seven receptions for 80 yards. Parr would like to control those numbers Saturday with an aggressive defense that will pressure Tyler.
Tyler trailed the entire game against Kilgore, falling behind 14-0 early and playing catch-up 35-14 at halftime.
The Apaches and Bulldogs combined for 103 points and almost 1,200 yards of offense in the spring, and it wasn't until Navarro quarterback Dodge Delozier, who completed a whopping 38-of-53 passes for 340 yards, threw his fourth touchdown pass to give Navarro a 46-43 lead and a Tyecus Davis came up with 42-yard interception return to make it 53-43 that anyone at Navarro breathed easily.
Parr is looking for a new Navarro team -- more balanced with a tougher defense -- to show up in Tyler Saturday night.
