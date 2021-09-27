Navarro's slump continued Saturday night in Miami, OK., where the Bulldogs fell to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 39-15.
The Dawgs are now 0-3 in the conference and 1-3 for the season after losing their third game in a row. They have never had much success at Red Robertson Field, where they have won only five times since the series started in 1977 and haven't won a game there since 2014.
NEO, which lives on its stingy defense, stopped the Dawgs, who have been putting up massive numbers on offense to start the season.
They scored all 15 points in the second quarter. Qua Gray connected with Jeremiah Aaron for a 12-yard TD to get the Dawgs on the board. Aaron set a Navarro single-game record for receiving yards with a 276-yard performance in last week's 39-31 loss to New Mexico Military Institute.
Gray also hit Zavion Taylor with a 21-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs trailed 26-15 at halftime and were shut out in the second half.
NEO to. jumped out to a 19-0 first quarter lead when Perry Olsen scored two touchdown runs (27 and 1 yard) that sandwiched Devin Hembry's 66-yard fumble return.
The Norsemen added a touchdown in the second quarter when Jamoni Jones scored on a 19-yard run, and took a 33-15 lead in the third when Jones scored on a 70-yard run for the Norseman, who are 1-2.
The Bulldogs play at Kilgore at 3 p.m. Saturday.
