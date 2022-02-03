Here's a look at Navarro's signing class of 2022:
NAVARRO BULLDOGS FOOTBALL CLASS OF 2022 (19 official, Wednesday)
PLAYER (Ht., Wt., Pos., Hometown / School)
DOMINICK BOLDEN (6-1, 315, DT, Cedar Ridge)
JaCORY BROWN (6-1, 305, DT, Rowlett)
CORNELIUS DARDEN (6-1, 240, DE, Mesquite)
NATHAN ELIES (6-3, 230, TE, Pearland)
MICHAEL ENEH (6-3, 300, OG, Alief Taylor)
JADEN FLOWERS (6-8, 350, OL, Fort Bend Dulles)
WARREN GLOVER (6-6, 230, DE, Crowley)
EVERETT HAVEN, Jr., (6-0, 220, LB, Alief Taylor)
JESS HOEL (6-0, 190, QB, Abernathy)
JUSTIN HOLLEMAN (6-3, 310, OL, Mansfield)
JAHYMEER LARKINS (6-0, 297, DT, Killeen)
XAVIER LEWIS (6-2, 180, CB, Houston Westbury)
BRADUN LOGART (6-0, 165. CB, Keller Cetnral)
ISAIAH MAUMALANGA (6-5, 300, OL, Lewisville Hebron)
JEREMIAH McCRAY (5-11, 175, S, Everman)
LaMARCUS McDONALD, Jr., (6-0, 190, S, Waco High)
TY MOORE (6-1, 175, CB, Richmond Foster)
JAYDEN RAULS (6-1, 265, DL, Cedar Park)
BRYAN SPOTWOOD, Jr., (5-10, 175, WR, Mansfield Summit)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.