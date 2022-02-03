Football stock.jpg

Here's a look at Navarro's signing class of 2022:

NAVARRO BULLDOGS FOOTBALL CLASS OF 2022  (19 official, Wednesday)

PLAYER (Ht., Wt., Pos., Hometown / School)

DOMINICK BOLDEN (6-1, 315, DT, Cedar Ridge)

JaCORY BROWN (6-1, 305, DT, Rowlett)                                              

CORNELIUS DARDEN (6-1, 240, DE, Mesquite)

NATHAN ELIES (6-3, 230, TE, Pearland)

MICHAEL ENEH (6-3, 300, OG, Alief Taylor)

JADEN FLOWERS (6-8, 350, OL, Fort Bend Dulles)

WARREN GLOVER (6-6, 230, DE, Crowley)                                

EVERETT HAVEN, Jr., (6-0, 220, LB, Alief Taylor)

JESS HOEL (6-0, 190, QB, Abernathy)

JUSTIN HOLLEMAN (6-3, 310, OL, Mansfield)                      

JAHYMEER LARKINS (6-0, 297, DT, Killeen)

XAVIER LEWIS (6-2, 180, CB, Houston Westbury)

BRADUN LOGART (6-0, 165. CB, Keller  Cetnral)

ISAIAH MAUMALANGA (6-5, 300, OL, Lewisville Hebron) 

JEREMIAH McCRAY (5-11, 175, S, Everman)                                        

LaMARCUS McDONALD, Jr., (6-0, 190, S, Waco High)

TY MOORE (6-1, 175, CB, Richmond Foster)

JAYDEN RAULS (6-1, 265, DL, Cedar Park)

BRYAN SPOTWOOD, Jr., (5-10, 175, WR, Mansfield Summit)                                                                      

