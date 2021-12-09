Navarro College began a nationwide search Thursday for its 16th head football coach after Louisiana Tech University hired Scott Parr as a tight ends/co-offensive coordinator on a staff assembled by new head coach Sonny Cumbie.
Parr compiled a 14-14 record in three years at Navarro. He guided the Bulldogs to the 2019 Southwest Junior College Football Conference Championship when he earned SWJCFC Coach Of The Year honors, and also led the 2021 squad to the Scooter's Coffee Bowl in Garden City, Ks.
His Bulldog offenses finished among NJCAA Top 10s in multiple categories each year, highlighted by the 2021 squad that became the 11th in Navarro football history to score more than 400 points in a single season. During his head coaching tenure, the Bulldogs statistically finished among the NJCAA's top eight teams in 11 categories.
"Coach Parr poured his heart and all of his energy into Navarro football," Navarro Athletic Director Michael Landers said. "He taught his players more than just the game of football and that was evident by their work in the classroom and in our community. We wish nothing but the best for Coach and Kyla, Berkeley and the twins in Ruston."
Parr's background and offensive philosophy mesh perfectly with Cumbie, a 12-year, Big 12 assistant who spent the last nine years as Texas Tech's offensive coordinator, and also with new wide receivers/co-offensive coordinator Jake Brown, who left the Red Raider football program Tuesday to join Cumbie.
Parr's 'Air Raid' offense at Navarro averaged 41 points and 503.5 yards, finishing second nationally in yards per game, third in passing yards (3365), seventh in total offense (5035), eighth in first downs (232) and ninth in points scored (401) over the course of a 10-game, 2021 season. NC was one of two NJCAA D-I offenses to average more than 500 yards per game this season.
Dizzying offensive numbers aren't new to Parr, a Plainview native, whose family has deep Texas Panhandle high school football coaching roots. His father, Steve, was a head coach for a combined 31 years at Slaton, Plainview and Amarillo Palo Duro High Schools. His brother, Seth, has been a head coach 12 years – first, at Amarillo Caprock, and, recently, at Lubbock Coronado, where he had 34-6 run during three seasons.
Scott Parr's Bulldogs last season accounted for a team-record 975 total yards in a win at TVCC, 886 against Heart Of Texas Bowl winner Tyler, and 730 against SWJCFC Champion and NJCAA Finalist New Mexico Military Institute. During his tenure, first-team All-SWJCFC quarterbacks from Navarro led the NJCAA in pass yards per game (Parker McNeil, 2, Dodge Delozier and Qua Gray).
Parr, an OC here between 2015 and 2017, returned to Navarro in 2019 to replace Jim Gush as head coach. Parr served one season as offensive coordinator at NCAA D-I FCS Eastern Illinois University. In 2018 at EIU, Parr's offense ranked 22nd in FCS total (445.7 yards per game) and ninth in passing (309.3 yards per game). The Panthers had five games of 500-yard-plus total offense, and scored 40+ points six times, resulting in the fifth-best passing yardage season in EIU history.
Before his two stints at Navarro, Parr coached at Texas Tech (2010-13), West Texas A&M (2006-09), Tarleton State (2005), Baylor (2003-04), Abilene Christian (2000-02) and Sam Houston (1998-99).
