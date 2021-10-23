Navarro Football Scoreboard
Bulldogs 61, TVCC 30
Navarro's Bulldogs scored 41 second-half points, including a 38-7 run over the final 18:41 of the game to knock off No. 8 Trinity Valley in Athens on Saturday.
The Dawgs trailed 33-23 with 3:41 left in the third, but ran away from the Cardinals down the stretch, scoring 38 points, including two TDs on two plays and 21 points on their final three drives of the third quarter to take over the game.
Jake Gaster's 44-yard field goal gave the Cardinals a 33-23 lead with 3:41 left in the third and Navarro responded with an avalanche of points. Elijah Hines, who ran for 141 yards on 15 carries, scored on a 65-yard run on a one-play drive and Quay Gray followed that drive with a 96-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Aaron as the Dawgs put up 14 points on two lightning quick play to fly by TVCC 37-33.
They never looked back. It took just four plays to extend the lead to 44-33 when Hines scored on a 31-yard run with seven seconds left in the third to complete a 44-yard drive that was set up by Tyrecus Davis' interception.
The Dawgs scored on two more hit-and-run plays in the fourth quarter when Karl Reynolds scored his second touchdown (he caught an 8-yard pass from Gray to get the Dawgs on the board in the first quarter) on a 77-yard catch-and-run from Gray, and CJ Bosket picked up his second interception and raced 87 yards to put the final touch to Navarro's biggest and best game of the season.
Gray, who leads the NJCAA in passing, finished with 393 yards and four touchdowns, completing 21-of-34 passes touchdowns. Aaron (six receptions for 126 yards) and Reynolds (four receptions for 113 and two touchdowns) combined for 239 yards and three TDs.
The Dawgs also had an electric play in the first quarter when Adonis Scott ripped off a 71-yard kickoff return to set up a 25-yard TD run by Isaiah Robinson, who gave Navarro a 17-14 lead.
They didn't lead again until late in the third ...
