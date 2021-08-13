Navarro College will hold the RM III Memorial Golf Tournament October 2, at Corsicana Country Club. The Memorial Tournament, honors late athletic director Roark Montgomery III, and benefits Navarro College Athletics.
 
The four-man scramble begins with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. Check-in time will be 9 a.m., and a 9:30 a.m. brunch will be served. A $400 team entry fee includes green fee, cart, driving range, lunch and gift bag.
 
Prizes will be awarded to first- and second-place gross and net scores, plus closest-to-the-pin and long-drive prizes on selected holes.
 
Registration forms for the RM III Memorial Tournament are located at navarrobulldogs.com under the "Inside Athletics" pulldown. Or, to access the printable PDF, click HERE          
 
Entry forms should be mailed to Navarro College Athletics, 3200 W. Seventh Ave., Corsicana, Tx, 75110. For further information, contact Athletic Director Michael Landers (903-875-7488), or e-mail michael.landers@navarrocollege.edu

