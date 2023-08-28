Hutchinson ruined Navarro's season opener Saturday at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium by defeating the Bulldogs 42-6.
Navarro scored all of its points on two Eric Acosta 31-yard field goals -- one in the first quarter and another in the third quarter.
Samari Collier completed 12 of 16 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 2 Hutchinson along with Tre Richardson, who scored on a 92-yard kickoff return and caught three passes, including a 57-yarder for a touchdown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.