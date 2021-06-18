Tru Edwards.jpg

Three members of coach Scott Parr's Navarro Bulldogs were named in some capacity to the 2020-21 NJCAA Football All-America teams announced this week.
 
Placekicker Alexis Lopez was named as a First-Team All-America on Special Teams, while quarterback Dodge Delozier and wide receiver Tru Edwards were selected to the Honorable Mention squad.
 
Lopez, who accounted for 51 points in an abbreviated spring season, is Navarro's 45th First-Team All-America, but its first placekicking specialist. Lopez, from Center, connected on 30-of-31 conversions and booted all seven field-goal attempts (long: 46) during spring. Lopez joins punters Greg Ivy (1993) and Paul Drain (1983) as NC's only first-team All-America kickers.
 
Delozier and Edwards were two key components in Navarro's Air Raid offense that averaged 462 yards and 38.9 points.
 
Delozier, committed to Jackson State, led NJCAA passers in yards per game (268) and tied for third in TD passes (14) during the spring. He completed 56.7 percent of his passes for 1343 yards and 14 touchdowns.
 
Edwards, who ranked third in all-purpose yardage for NC, caught a team-high 39 passes for 434 yards and four touchdowns.  Edwards committed to the University of Hawaii.
 
Navarro football now has 92 NJCAA All-Americans, broken down as 45 first-teamers, 20 second-teamers and 27 honorable mentions. 

