Navarro Scoreboard
Bulldogs 35, Cisco 30
Louis Moore strips the football and returns the fumble for a touchdown with 1:15 left to lift the Dawgs to the incredible comeback.
Navarro quarterback Qua Gray, the No. 1 quarterback in the NJCAA, left the game after taking a serious hit to the head on the final play of the half. Jack Turner played the second half and completed 12-of-18 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns to lead the comeback.
