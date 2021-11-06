Football stock.jpg

Navarro Scoreboard

Bulldogs 35, Cisco 30

Louis Moore strips the football and returns the fumble for a touchdown with 1:15 left to lift the Dawgs to the incredible comeback.

Navarro quarterback Qua Gray, the No. 1 quarterback in the NJCAA, left the game after taking a serious hit to the head on the final play of the half. Jack Turner played the second half and completed 12-of-18 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns to lead the comeback.

