Navarro's Rafiatu Alhassan

Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Navarro's Rafiatu Alhassan (10), seen here driving past by No. 1-ranked Tyler in the spring, had a monster week last week, and was named the NJCAA Division I Player of the Week.

Navarro's women's soccer team is hot and on a four-game winning streak, and no one is hotter than Rafiatu Alhassan, who was named the NJCAA Division I Player of the Week.

Alhassan won the award after leading the No. 13 Bulldogs to back-to-back victories last week, scoring two goals in a 4-0 win over Paris and scoring four goals in about 50 minutes in Navarro's 14-0 romp over Trinity Valley.

Alhassan's scoring prowess was even more impressive if you look at the seven-day week from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26 because she blasted nine goals over that three-game stretch.

She had a Hat Trick against Northeast in a 5-0 victory on Sept. 19 and followed that with six goals in her next two games against Paris and Trinity Valley on Sept. 26.

