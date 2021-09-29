Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High near 90F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.