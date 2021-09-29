Navarro's women's soccer team is hot and on a four-game winning streak, and no one is hotter than Rafiatu Alhassan, who was named the NJCAA Division I Player of the Week.
Alhassan won the award after leading the No. 13 Bulldogs to back-to-back victories last week, scoring two goals in a 4-0 win over Paris and scoring four goals in about 50 minutes in Navarro's 14-0 romp over Trinity Valley.
Alhassan's scoring prowess was even more impressive if you look at the seven-day week from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26 because she blasted nine goals over that three-game stretch.
She had a Hat Trick against Northeast in a 5-0 victory on Sept. 19 and followed that with six goals in her next two games against Paris and Trinity Valley on Sept. 26.
